New Luxury Residential Development Five Park Redefines Miami Beach Living

A team of lauded visionaries have come together to revolutionize the Miami Beach lifestyle, crafting a residential building with unprecedented amenities and services.

Photo Credit: Five Park Miami Beach

The most highly anticipated project coming to South Beach, the iconic Five Park, brings together a group of celebrated visionaries. This eclectic group is comprised of Bernardo Fort-Brescia and Raymond Fort, from world-renowned architecture and design firm, Arquitectonica, acclaimed interior design firm Gabellini Sheppard, award-winning authority on design, Anda Andrei, curator and Editor-in-Chief of CULTURED Magazine, Sarah Harrelson, famed French conceptual artist, Daniel Buren, and more. The team is creating a new gateway to Miami Beach that redefines the notion of Miami Beach luxury in the neighborhood. Five Park aims to transform the meaning of luxury living and elevate the Miami Beach lifestyle.

Arquitectonica’s Bernardo Fort-Brescia and Raymond Fort are the pioneers behind the bold architectural design of the 48-story tower, and will be spearheading the task of establishing Five Park as a new landmark on Miami Beach. They have designed an impressive structure that intertwines function, beauty and sustainability. The form of the building was inspired by the tranquil waters of Biscayne Bay, the lush environment of South Beach, and the vibrant culture of Miami.

“With Five Park, we’re aiming to innovate in a way that has never been done before on Miami Beach,” said Bernardo Fort-Brescia, co-founder of Arquitectonica. “The significant cylindrical shape of the luxury condominium tower provides abundant natural light, and unparalleled sweeping bay, ocean, and city views, making life in the clouds at this vantage point uniquely available at Five Park.”

The interiors, designed by Kim Sheppard, FAIA, and Michael Gabellini, FAIA, from acclaimed New York firm, Gabellini Sheppard, are refined and luxurious. Incomparable elements include Gaggenau kitchen appliances, Italian oak kitchen cabinetry, stone countertops, lighting design by L’Observatoire, as well as an array of bespoke finishes across the units which will exceed the expectations of even the most discerning.

“Miami Beach has an incomparable, unique geographical location with the ocean and bay creating dual waterfronts. We drew upon that inspiration focusing on open floor plans, yielding unobstructed views, and alluring interiors which seamlessly blend the fluidity outdoors with the interior living spaces indoors,” noted Kimberly Sheppard, FAIA, Design Partner at Gabellini Sheppard.

In addition to the inspired interior design by Gabellini Sheppard, the design aesthetic for the overall project is being guided by Anda Andrei, an award-winning authority on design, recognized for shaping the boutique and lifestyle hotel as we know it. Anda has designed Five Park in such a way that provides spaces for every mood and delight at every turn.

The future Five Park community will also have access to an impressive art collection throughout common spaces curated by the inimitable, Sarah Harrelson, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of CULTURED Magazine. Harrelson has an encyclopedic knowledge of the arts and has collaborated with some of the best up-and-coming artistic talents of our time throughout her career.

“We have tapped some incredible artists from across the globe to inspire the residents and continue the thread of creativity and storytelling throughout the expansive property,” added Harrelson. “These talents represent some of the best emerging and mid-career artists in everything from sculpture, to ceramics, to large-scale painting. For all of those who reside at Five Park, we are curating a collection of art, experiences and moments certain to spark happiness and fulfillment.”

Revolutionizing the resident experience, global hospitality strategists, Craft House, will provide a vast and luxurious amenity package. Craft House is celebrated for its deep expertise in the hospitality industry, including creating and curating exclusive hotels, private member’s clubs, restaurants, and destinations. They will design the day-to-day experience at Five Park to further elevate the distinctive Five Park lifestyle.

“With Five Park, we’re aiming to craft a holistic, modern Miami Beach lifestyle. Living at Five Park, you will experience unrivaled amenities at your fingertips for every facet of your daily life,” mentioned Yvette Jong of Craft House.

With the help of Craft House, Five Park will offer multiple floors of amenities, including Miami Beach’s premier resident-only members club, the Canopy Club. Soaring above Miami Beach on the 26th floor, the Canopy Club will be adorned with jewel-box tone spaces including an elegant, private dining room, and intimate bar, and lounge with an array of seating. The Canopy Club will also include state-of-the-art wellness and fitness areas and a signature spa with treatment rooms, with access to sunrise and sunset views. A dedicated club level concierge will be onsite to personalize each experience, whether indoors or outdoors, on the breezy terrace.

In addition to the amenities on the 26th floor, there will also be two more levels of amenities, including adult and children’s pools, a pool-side cafe and bar, co-working stations alongside private offices and business suites, a screening room, a children’s play area and teen lounge, and much more. On-site amenities will be bolstered by off-site beach access, and home owners will benefit from a resident-only beach club with beach transportation via the dedicated beach Moke.

Adjacent to the tower and slated for an earlier completion is Canopy Park, a three-acre public park intelligently-designed by Laurinda Spear’s ArquitectonicaGEO. The community park will be a prominent green space in South Beach and boast lush, sustainable landscaping, an outdoor gym, a dog park, a whimsical playground designed by world-renowned Danish firm, MONSTRUM, and a public art installation by Miami-based sculptor Mark Handforth. Just as Five Park is doing for residential developments, Canopy Park will elevate and set a new standard for what a park should contribute to a community.

“Five Park’s ‘back yard’ will essentially be this gorgeous, open green space where you can walk your dog, exercise, picnic, take in the public art, or simply play with your kids,” noted Laurinda Spear, FAIA, ASLA, LEED AP, founder of ArquitectonicaGEO.

The overall Five Park and Canopy Park development will achieve long-term, overarching connectivity goals for the city as a whole, eventually adding a pedestrian bridge called the Miami Beach Canopy Bridge, dubbed Walking Along, Under and on the Colors by artist Daniel Buren. Connecting the park and tower to South of Fifth and West Avenue neighborhoods, the bridge will also provide residents and all those who enjoy Miami Beach, with a continuous loop of access to the Bayfront and all the neighborhood offerings.

The 158-foot-long enclosed bridge will feature a patchwork of translucent, colored glass panels that will filter a kaleidoscope of colors across the walkway, mirroring the vibrance and excitement of Miami Beach. Daniel Buren is a famed, French conceptual artist known for his bold designs that use strong graphics and striking colors. He’s responsible for the some of the most famous and recognizable public art installations around the world, including the 260 black and white pillars at the Palais Royal in Paris and the sails of colored glass at Fondation Louis Vuitton.

“The bridge is a striking connector, welcoming one to explore the best of Miami Beach retail, dining, and culture,” said artist Daniel Buren.

For additional information on Five Park Miami Beach, please visit FivePark.com. Pre-construction sales have begun, with two to four-bedroom residences starting at $2.6M through Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.