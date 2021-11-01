TONY ROBBINS
The Glitz, The Glamour, The Gremlins: Inside Darren Dzienciol + Alessandro Ambrosio’s Halloween Shindig

News

Decada Halloween
Jamie Foxx

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

Who’s that boy? Or should we say, ‘Who’s that Mogwai?’ Jamie Foxx turned heads without even showing his when he dressed up as Gizmo from Gremlins at nightlife impresario Darren Dzienciol‘s CARN*EVIL Halloween bash on Saturday night. The event, which took place at a 24,000 square foot Bel Air estate, was presented by Decada, a sparkling tequila, hosted by supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and featured live performances by Doja Cat, Tyga and Bia.

Decada Halloween
Darren Dzienciol, Alessandra Ambrosio

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

There were, of course, a slew of celebrities to celebrate, including Ryan Phillippe as a pirate, Tyga as Dracula and Doja Cat as Miss Sara Bellum from Powerpuff Girls, but most stars got in on the action by wearing something tight or using prop makeup. Who cares? It’s a party!

Decada Halloween
Doja Cat

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

Additional guests included Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Meagan Good, Saweetie, A.E., Victoria Justice, Jeff Ross, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Neels Visser, Kendall Visser, Maddie Ziegler, Connor Dwyer and Kelsey Merritt, Erica Pelosini, Len Wiseman, Lewis Hamilton, Josie Conseco, Frankie and Jennifer Delgado, James Goldstein, Patrick Whitesell, Marshmello, Ross Butler, Bazzi, Larsa Pippen, Bella Harris, Joy Corrigan, Hana Cross, Bryant Eslava, Lexi Jayde, Sofia Jamora, Madison Grace, Luna Montana, Elizabeth Grace Lindley, Adison Justis, Amanda Steele, Emily Sears, Sarah Stage, Bloom Twins, Ryan Rottman, Shelby Bay and Johnny Wujek, among others.

Decada Halloween
Jaden Smith

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

DJ performances included Pedro, Mos, Politik, Jack, and Tony Martinez who had partygoers dancing all evening long, into the wee hours. 

Decada Halloween
Tyga

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

Guests explored the lavish party filled with red drapery, extravagant balloon creations and original vintage circus decor, complete with live carnival performers like stilt walkers and jugglers, carnival games, and enormous circus animal statues.

Decada Halloween
Ryan Phillipe

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

A vintage style Butter Bun burger diner pop-up overlooking the glistening pool, offered a delicious plant-based burger menu to guests. Secret rooms filled with carnival concessions like candy apples and cotton candy, cocktail bars and VIP table service revealed themselves as partygoers made your way through the grandiose hallways of the estate, as well as a variety of secret exterior patios, for a truly enchanting and mysterious “CARN*EVIL” experience.

Decada Halloween
Sailor Brinkley Cook

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

Decada Halloween
Victoria Justice

Photo Credit: BFA Agency 

Decada Halloween
Alessandra Ambrosio

Photo Credit: BFA Agency

