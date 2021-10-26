Global Influencer Marketing Agency YKONE Opens A New Set Of Doors In Miami

Photo Credit: YKONE

Miami is one of the most well-known cities throughout the world. Renowned for seamlessly bringing together the worlds of business, luxury, and tropical paradise, this great city is now home to global influencer marketing agency YKONE. Launched in 2008, the Parisian agency has since become a global leader in influencer marketing. Boasting an impressive clientele, the likes of LVMH, Gucci, TAG Heuer L’Oreal, and Nespresso, YKONE is synonymous with prestigious luxury and fashion. With offices located in Paris, Milan, Berlin, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangalore, Tunis, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, and Geneva, YKONE has now opened a new set of doors in Miami.

Expanding upon the world of luxury goods, YKONE has brought its own unique influencer marketing solutions to the travel industry. Putting forth creative marketing strategies in place to showcase luxurious destinations, YKONE is the go-to agency for tourism brands such as Dubai Tourism, Abu Dhabi, Go Turkey, Visit the USA, and Marriott International. YKONE Miami plans to build upon the agency’s position in travel and hospitality by supplying these industries with a differentiated, and greatly needed, approach to influencer marketing.

“I am thrilled to bring Ykones philosophy to the U.S. market and develop a U.S. presence which remains true to the luxury roots of the Ykone brand, but aims to fill a gap in the travel vertical presenting a more sophisticated offering and a travel expertise to the space” Olivier Billon, Ykone Founder explains.

Photo Credit: YKONE

The global pandemic has wreaked havoc across a number of industries, but none more so than tourism. In the US alone, according to the US Travel Association, 2020 travel spending was decreased by more than $500 billion than the previous year. Globally tourism spending has decreased by almost $4.5 trillion, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. With many destinations relying on foreign visitors for sustainability, the industry has been forced to pivot its marketing strategies.

Known as a haven for combining travel, business, and pleasure, Miami’s qualities have become more noticeable due to the influx of jobs and technological skills of those flocking to the city. Choosing the vibrant Miami Design District, YKONE’s new office will specialize as a unique solution for travel brands with Nick Mattera serving as Vice President of YKONE USA. With over 10 years in the hospitality space, and an impressive portfolio consisting of brands such as Visit The USA, Visit Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, and Dubai Tourism, Nick is strategically placed to lead YKONE’s new team in integrating global influencer marketing and social media campaigns through the use of an in-house digital tool known as Campaygn.

Designed to offer an advanced influencer analytics platform, powered by a database to monitor, measure, and track influencer marketing investments, Campaygn offers YKONE to take a 360° approach to influencer marketing – making it one of the most trusted influencer marketing agencies to work with. As borders begin to slowly re-open YKONE has ensured that they are the best place to leverage clever influencer storytelling and content creation.

If you would like the opportunity to become part of creating crucial solutions to brands in the US, Canada, and Latin America, YKONE Miami wants you to join their team! To view the exciting opportunities available, click here.

Written in partnership with Boost Media