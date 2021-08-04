Photo Credit: Mariam Wo Ching

Fashion’s favorite ‘escapewear’ brand, Tombolo, and Amalfi Coast’s luxury hotel, Le Sirenuse, have debuted the ultimate summer collaboration: the Le Sirenuse x Tombolo Collection. This summer, Le Sirenuse launched Il Negozio, a small and curated collection of Le Sirenuse lifestyle pieces that reflect the hotel’s reputation as an arbiter of style and Italian seaside chic. And, to celebrate the exciting launch, Le Sirenuse partnered with the New York native beachwear brand to design a capsule collection—just in time for August holidays.

Since its launch in 2018, Tombolo has garnered notable fans of the brand, including Blake Griffin, Jay-Z, Russell Westbrook, Dwayne Wade, Maluma, and The Rock, through its unique, colorful array of designs that transport you to a different time, place or state of mind. Founders Chris Galasso and Mike Sard have charmed customers with a refreshing collection of “maximalist inactive wear in an age of minimalist activewear,” truly becoming the ultimate vacation brand in the fashion industry. Thus, the partnership with Le Sirenuse felt like a no-brainer for both brands.

“It is impossible to create a souvenir that does Le Sirenuse justice, but this capsule represents our best attempt to channel the place’s charm into something that can be taken home. The collection is full of colors from the hotel and town, nostalgic details, and – of course – features the mythical sirens said to inhabit the islands you see from the hotel’s grand balcony,” says Galasso and Sard.

For the exclusive collection, Tombolo designed a capsule of unisex terry cloth cabana tops and shorts infused by the brand’s retro American beachwear mojo and inspired by the spirit of Positano. Perhaps what makes this collaboration so special is the intimate, thoughtful DNA woven into each brand. Le Sirenuse opened in 1951 when they transformed the Sersale family summer home into a small, stylish hotel, and today, as one of Italy’s leading seaside luxury hotels, the property still echos the same intimate, cultural atmosphere as a private home. And Tombolo—both the brand and its founders—is a humble brand with vibrant designs that truly speak for themselves.

This collaboration marks an exciting time for Le Sirenuse as they have evolved beyond a hotel into a flourishing lifestyle brand, Emporio Sirenuse, and now, the launch of Il Negozio. In addition to the Le Sirenuse x Tombolo collaboration, Il Negozio will also include ashtrays, linen totes, branded Le Sirenuse caps and t-shirts, bathrobes, and other hotel souvenirs. The curation will also continually feature one-off collaborations with unique brands they love and designers they admire.

Ahead, discover some of our favorite pieces from the collaboration, and be sure to shop the collection on Il Negozio, here, or on Tombolo, here.