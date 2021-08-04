Another NFL season is on the horizon, and ahead of the new season, Giorgio Armani and the Los Angeles Chargers announced their exciting new partnership this week. The iconic Italian brand is now the official luxury style partner of Chargers LUX, the Los Angeles-based team’s exclusive premium membership program. The Charges LUX program was created to connect suite owners and select club seat owners to the Los Angeles lifestyle through exclusive access to high-end hospitality, business, and entertainment benefits throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani x Chargers Lux

Founded in 1975, Giorgio Armani has become a signature Italian fashion House expanding into luxury categories including clothing, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, cosmetics, perfumes, furniture, and furnishings. Fashion has always played an integral part in the sport—on and off the field—and this partnership aims to redefine luxury in sports hospitality through its multifaceted strategy.

Together, Giorgio Armani and the Chargers will be co-creating events, content, and programming catered to Chargers LUX premium members and ultra-VIP clientele. Expect to see experiential moments, exclusive activations, and customized merchandise for Chargers LUX members this season. The synergy between the two brands is undeniable; Giorgio Armani is at the forefront of red-carpet fashion with a unique, timeless style, combining elegance with comfort and craftsmanship, and the Chargers has one of the most stylish uniform collections in the NFL with an influential social media platform.

“Armani is synonymous with pushing boundaries, and by aligning with Chargers LUX, we have the opportunity to truly transform premium hospitality in sports,” said Chargers LUX Vice President Kevin Gessay. “We could not be more honored and excited about this special partnership with Giorgio Armani that will bring together sports hospitality and style for our fans.”

The brands are both renowned innovators in their respective industries. This partnership will further highlight their ability to push through industry boundaries to create memorable moments, ultimately reimagining and elevating the hospitality experience.