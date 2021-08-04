Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Cuisine
WATCH: How To Prepare The Perfect Summer BBQ With Pat LaFrieda + Jay Cutler
Alesso
Cover Story
Alesso 2.0: The Swedish DJ Is Back In Sin City And More Ready To Rage Than Ever
Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Ozuna
Celebrities
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami

Giorgio Armani Is The Official Luxury Style Partner Of The Chargers’ Exclusive Membership Program

Celebrities, Fashion, Lifestyle, News, Sports

Another NFL season is on the horizon, and ahead of the new season, Giorgio Armani and the Los Angeles Chargers announced their exciting new partnership this week. The iconic Italian brand is now the official luxury style partner of Chargers LUX, the Los Angeles-based team’s exclusive premium membership program. The Charges LUX program was created to connect suite owners and select club seat owners to the Los Angeles lifestyle through exclusive access to high-end hospitality, business, and entertainment benefits throughout the year. 

Giorgio Armani x Chargers LuxPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani x Chargers Lux

Founded in 1975, Giorgio Armani has become a signature Italian fashion House expanding into luxury categories including clothing, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, cosmetics, perfumes, furniture, and furnishings. Fashion has always played an integral part in the sport—on and off the field—and this partnership aims to redefine luxury in sports hospitality through its multifaceted strategy. 

Together, Giorgio Armani and the Chargers will be co-creating events, content, and programming catered to Chargers LUX premium members and ultra-VIP clientele. Expect to see experiential moments, exclusive activations, and customized merchandise for Chargers LUX members this season. The synergy between the two brands is undeniable;  Giorgio Armani is at the forefront of red-carpet fashion with a unique, timeless style, combining elegance with comfort and craftsmanship, and the Chargers has one of the most stylish uniform collections in the NFL with an influential social media platform. 

“Armani is synonymous with pushing boundaries, and by aligning with Chargers LUX, we have the opportunity to truly transform premium hospitality in sports,” said Chargers LUX Vice President Kevin Gessay. “We could not be more honored and excited about this special partnership with Giorgio Armani that will bring together sports hospitality and style for our fans.” 

The brands are both renowned innovators in their respective industries. This partnership will further highlight their ability to push through industry boundaries to create memorable moments, ultimately reimagining and elevating the hospitality experience.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Sinqua Walls
Celebrities
August 5, 2021
“Resort To Love” Star Sinqua Walls Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton Birthday
Fashion
August 4, 2021
Celebrating 200 Years: The Heritage of Maison Louis Vuitton
By Adrienne Faurote
Tombolo x Le Sirenuse Collab
Fashion
August 4, 2021
Iconic Italian Hotel Le Sirenuse Debuts Its New Il Negozio Shop With Exclusive Tombolo Collaboration
By Adrienne Faurote
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
August 4, 2021
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami