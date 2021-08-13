Photo Credit: Tim Curtet

Sometimes it’s about the journey, not the destination. In this case, it’s both: The Beverly Hills Hotel is inviting guests to go on a treasure hunt and choose their own adventure with its all new “Ride & Seek” experience.

Before setting out to cruise the Hollywood hills, guests must scour their suite for the hidden key to their choice of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, Rolls Royce Ghost or Lamborghini Huracan. Stumped travelers can purchase clues for $250, with proceeds donated to Covenant House California, a local nonprofit providing meals, shelter and support to area youth in need.

Photo Credit: Tim Curtet

For a truly elevated experience, guests can upgrade their stay to one of the hotel’s recently renovated bungalows, several of which are inspired by Hollywood’s biggest legends. Bungalow 1 takes its cues from Marilyn Monroe’s playful sophistication, with SoCal touches like curvy furnishings and bright, abstract floor coverings. Guests staying in this particular boudoir receive CHANEL N°5 bath amenities, a library of classic Marilyn Monroe books and films and an exclusive in-room dining menu. There’s also Bungalow 3, which pays tribute to film director Howard Hughes, another frequent hotel resident. Design touches include bold colors, dark stones and rich exotic woods fit for a mysterious and moody millionaire, along with an aviation cocktail kit and mini roast beef sandwiches.

Each of these unique bungalows grants exclusive access to specially-paired exotic cars. Monroe, for example, is known for her 1956 Thunderbird convertible. That grandeur is recreated in the Mulliner Edition Bentley, outfitted with double diamond stitching throughout the interior as well as on the grill and other exterior areas. Hughes’ spirit lives on in the Bentley Flying Spur, a beastly ride with a twin turbo W-12 engine and all-wheel drive. And Bungalow 9 is matched with a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible that echoes Charlie Chaplin’s 1929 pastel blue Pierce-Arrow.

Photo Credit: Tim Curtet

When the driving is done, guests can enjoy the property’s 12-acre gardens and famous pool, or get dressed up for dinner and drinks in the distinguished Polo Lounge.

From $4000+ per night, the Ride and Seek Package includes:

Luxury suite accommodation for two

Choice of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, Rolls Royce Ghost or Lamborghini Huracan for three-day rental

Maximum speed internet access

Complimentary car parking & valet service

Photo Credit: Tim Curtet