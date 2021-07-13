Photo Credit: Serendipity3

Fry connoisseurs, today is your lucky day. Iconic NYC restaurant Serendipity3 (of that frozen hot chocolate) has scored a Guinness World Record world record for the most expensive French fries. Priced at $200, the “Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites,” were crafted by Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3, and Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert, Corporate Executive Chef of Serendipity3, in celebration of National French Fry Day — today, July 13th.

The record-breaking fries are thrice cooked in pure goose fat from southwest France, made with the highest quality Chipperbeck potatoes. The potatoes are blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne vinegar. The fries are topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello and black summer truffles from Italy and are seasoned with Guerande truffle salt. In addition, they are served with Mornay sauce made with udder cream, black truffle butter and Gruyere truffled Swiss raclete.

Photo Credit: Serendipity3

They’re also sprinkled with 23K edible gold dust and served on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate. So there’s that.

For over 65 years, Serendipity3 has served as the home of the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and recently reopened its doors after over a year of renovations and revitalizations to the space, as well as some mouthwatering new menu items, and new part-time owner and investor on board, Selena Gomez.

Photo Credit: Serendipity3

This Guinness World Records title accompanies Serendipity3’s existing records that include the most expensive milkshake, most expensive sandwich, and most expensive dessert. Their roster also features previous titles such as the largest wedding cake, largest cup of hot chocolate/cocoa, and more.

The fries are available for purchase with advance request.