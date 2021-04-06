Nacho Figueras
Lady Gaga & Dom Perignon Announce Two-Year Partnership And The Queendom Campaign

Celebrities, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Lady Gaga x Dom PerignonPhoto Credit: Nick Knight

There’s no celebrity that we can imagine “drinking stars” —Dom Pérignon’s motto — more so than Lady Gaga, which is why it’s a fit that the “Born This Way” singer and Champagne house have partnered up for a magical two-year collaboration.

Lady Gaga x Dom PerignonPhoto Credit: Nick Knight

For the first campaign, “The Queendom” — Gaga, as shot by photographer Nick Knight and visualized by her longtime collaborator Nicola Formichetti — shows how Gaga does Dom, with her typical expression of unbridled creativity. Her clothing showcases sumptuous colors and
textures, blending with the background in swirling patterns of movement. In dappled light, they seem submerged in a world of softness and warmth. Her crown, her dresses, mix classical and avant- garde elements, making them timeless, elegant and luxurious.

Lady Gaga x Dom PerignonPhoto Credit: Nick Knight  

She even created a short film to showcase the collaboration, with choreography by Richard Jackson, costumes by Nicola Formichetti,
hairstyles by Frédéric Aspiras, Sarah Tanno’s make-up and Miho Okawara’s nails, with her song “Free Woman” from her album Chromatica serving as the background tune.

The campaign and film debuted today, though the partnership will continue for two years. Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga will announce further  outcomes of their collaboration.

Lady Gaga x Dom PerignonPhoto Credit: Nick Knight

But next up, un the fall, Dom Pérignon will release a Limited Edition of Vintage 2010 and Rosé 2006 in exclusive and creative cases, given that Gaga has a special affinity for the rosé.

Lady Gaga x Dom PerignonPhoto Credit: Nick Knight
Together they have also created a 110-piece, limited edition sculpture, which will be sold in private sales, and showcased in flagship Dom Pérignon locations. All Dom Pérignon’s profits from the piece’s sale will be given to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

