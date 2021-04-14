Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future
Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever

The 2021 Costume Design Guild Awards: A Partially Live, Partially Virtual Fashionable Affair

Fashion, Haute Scene, News

23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards
Regina King

Photo Credit: CDGA/JumpLine

This year, like the majority of all awards ceremonies, the Costume Design Guild Awards was a mostly virtual affair. There was a red carpet, of course for the guild’s 23rd ceremony, which was hosted — in person — by All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor (who, like any good host, changed outfits during the ceremony, from a Prabal Gurung dress paired with  Stuart Weitzman heels and Raven Fine and Karma el Khalil jewels to a Christian Siriano black lace dress and Jimmy Choos).

23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards
Lana Condor

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the CDGA

For the first time ever, the exclusive, very private event was livestreamed for fans worldwide on Twitter @CostumeAwards, garnering over 1.1M views.

23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards
Shonda Rhimes

Photo Credit: Kwaku Alston

Produced by JumpLine, the gala, as always, celebrated excellence in film, television, and short form costume design as voted on by the Guild’s membership. Participants included award-winning producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who were jointly honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, presented by Nicola Coughlan of their Netflix series, Bridgerton, along with presenters such as Rose Byrne, Andra Day, O-T Fagbenle, Emerald Fennell, Ilana Glazer, Regina King, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amanda Seyfried.

23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards
Andra Day

Photo Credit: CDGA/JumpLine

Winners of the eight competitive categories as voted on by the Guild’s membership included Bina Daigeler (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film – Mulan), Nancy Steiner (Excellence in Contemporary Film – Promising Young Woman), Ann Roth (Excellence in Period Film – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Shay Cunliffe (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television – Westworld: “Parce Domine”), Debra Hanson (Excellence in Contemporary Television – Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending”), Gabriele Binder (Excellence in Period Television – The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”), Paul Tazewell (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television – Hamilton), and April Napier (Excellence in Short Form Design – Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema The Stunt Double short film)

23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards
Rose Byrne

Photo Credit: CDGA/JumpLine
As a third-year consecutive sponsor of the CDGA, Campari commemorated the partnership by working with brand consultant, stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini to curate custom Negroni kits to share with friends, fellow costume designers, and more.

23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards
Nicola Coughlan

Photo Credit: CDGA/JumpLine

PREVIOUS POST
Nervo
Celebrities
April 14, 2021
How Australian DJs NERVO Got Into A Real ‘Pickle’ With Their New Foodie Collaboration
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
April 13, 2021
Having a “Good Time” On South Beach With David Grutman And Pharrell Williams
By Mary Gibson
Dior
Fashion
April 13, 2021
Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Debuts Dior RTW Fall 2021 Collection With Disco-Themed Show At Shanghai’s Long Museum
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Feature Stories
April 12, 2021
Dr. Yannis Alexandrides And Eva Alexandridis On Being THE Power Couple Of The Skin Care World
By Mary Gibson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader