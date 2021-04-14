Photo Credit: CDGA/JumpLine

This year, like the majority of all awards ceremonies, the Costume Design Guild Awards was a mostly virtual affair. There was a red carpet, of course for the guild’s 23rd ceremony, which was hosted — in person — by All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor (who, like any good host, changed outfits during the ceremony, from a Prabal Gurung dress paired with Stuart Weitzman heels and Raven Fine and Karma el Khalil jewels to a Christian Siriano black lace dress and Jimmy Choos).

For the first time ever, the exclusive, very private event was livestreamed for fans worldwide on Twitter @CostumeAwards, garnering over 1.1M views.

Produced by JumpLine, the gala, as always, celebrated excellence in film, television, and short form costume design as voted on by the Guild’s membership. Participants included award-winning producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who were jointly honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, presented by Nicola Coughlan of their Netflix series, Bridgerton, along with presenters such as Rose Byrne, Andra Day, O-T Fagbenle, Emerald Fennell, Ilana Glazer, Regina King, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amanda Seyfried.

Winners of the eight competitive categories as voted on by the Guild’s membership included Bina Daigeler (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film – Mulan), Nancy Steiner (Excellence in Contemporary Film – Promising Young Woman), Ann Roth (Excellence in Period Film – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Shay Cunliffe (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television – Westworld: “Parce Domine”), Debra Hanson (Excellence in Contemporary Television – Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending”), Gabriele Binder (Excellence in Period Television – The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”), Paul Tazewell (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television – Hamilton), and April Napier (Excellence in Short Form Design – Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema The Stunt Double short film)

As a third-year consecutive sponsor of the CDGA, Campari commemorated the partnership by working with brand consultant, stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini to curate custom Negroni kits to share with friends, fellow costume designers, and more.

