Saturday Night Live comedians Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang reunite Paris Hilton with her Motorola Razr flip phone in A Fashion Thing—a short film debuting Christian Cowan’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection for New York Fashion Week. Paris, alongside songstress Justine Skye, model Parker Kit Hill, and a flurry of their friends took to the iconic Pierre Hotel to pay tribute to the infamous party scene of NYC.

The short features a socially-distanced soireé with the cast prancing through the opulent halls of The Pierre, a quintessential NYC landmark that has long been host to swanky social events including Broadway premieres, runway shows, and high-profile galas. Under the direction of Matthew Frost, the film is a display of how we connect in this new normal. The short opens giving viewers a moment of nostalgia with Paris’ pink Swarovski-bedazzled Motorola razr, an early-aughts icon, that has since been reinvented as a smart flip phone. The fashionable tech accessory connects the partygoers to each other throughout the jaunty film.

This is the second time Cowan has collaborated with razr, having previously debuted a collection of chic micro purses to perfectly fit the device.

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel Christian Cowan began his career creating pieces for some of the world's biggest stars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Naomi Campbell — all while studying fashion design at Central Saint Martins and the London College of Fashion.