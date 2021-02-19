Blaise Matuidi
Paris Hilton, SNL’s Chloe Fineman & Bowen Yang For Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021’s “A Fashion Thing” Film

Fashion, News

Saturday Night Live comedians Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang reunite Paris Hilton with her Motorola Razr flip phone in A Fashion Thing—a short film debuting Christian Cowan’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection for New York Fashion Week. Paris, alongside songstress Justine Skye, model Parker Kit Hill, and a flurry of their friends took to the iconic Pierre Hotel to pay tribute to the infamous party scene of NYC.

Aqua Parios for Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel

Singer laying in bed
Justine Skye for Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel

Parker Kit Hill for Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel

The short features a socially-distanced soireé with the cast prancing through the opulent halls of The Pierre, a quintessential NYC landmark that has long been host to swanky social events including Broadway premieres, runway shows, and high-profile galas. Under the direction of Matthew Frost, the film is a display of how we connect in this new normal. The short opens giving viewers a moment of nostalgia with Paris’ pink Swarovski-bedazzled Motorola razr, an early-aughts icon, that has since been reinvented as a smart flip phone. The fashionable tech accessory connects the partygoers to each other throughout the jaunty film.
Room Service Chrisitan Cowan Fall Winter 2021 NYFW
Aqua Parios for Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel

This is the second time Cowan has collaborated with razr, having previously debuted a collection of chic micro purses to perfectly fit the device.
Jazzelle Zanaughtti Room Service Chrisitan Cowan Fall Winter 2021 NYFW
Jazzelle Zanaughtti (@uglyworldwide) for Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel

Selyna Brillare for Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel

Retro brick phone purple sequin pajamas
Bowen Yang for Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021

Photo Credit: Adrienne Raquel

Christian Cowan began his career creating pieces for some of the world’s biggest stars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Naomi Campbell — all while studying fashion design at Central Saint Martins and the London College of Fashion.
Watch Christian Cowan’s “A Fashion Thing “.
Paris Hilton pink bedazzled Motorola razr
Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Scripted Film “A Fashion Thing”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christian Cowan

