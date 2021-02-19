Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Continuing to create new and innovative ways to optimize its clients’ retail experience, Louis Vuitton has announced LV by Appointment on the West Coast, beginning February through the end of April. What the House calls a “fully staffed, traveling capsule store that brings the universe of Louis Vuitton to clients’ homes…with a curated assortment of pieces customized for each individual.” Presenting a high level of luxury and privacy, the convenient mobile House will make its way to its Los Angeles clients from February through mid-March, and then Orange County from mid-March through the end of April.

Combining personalization, innovation and service—three elements intertwined in the strong Louis Vuitton DNA—LV by Appointment showcases the rich creativity and storied savoir faire of the House. With the world of Louis Vuitton in tow, the mobile House pulls up to each client’s house with a diverse and bespoke selection of products in various categories, including women’s and men’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, travel pieces and fragrances; and an unmatched service in terms of both convenience and customization.

For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here, or follow the hashtag #LVbyAppointment on social media.

