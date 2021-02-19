Blaise Matuidi
Cover Story
Blaise Matuidi Is Determined To Make MLS History For David Beckham In The Magic City
Jillian Michaels
Haute Beauty
Haute Beauty Ambassador Jillian Michaels: The 5 Resolutions You CAN Keep In 2021
Valentine's Day
News
Last Minute Luxury Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Special Lady In Your Life
Casey Affleck
Cover Story
Casey Affleck Gets Philosophical About Life, Time & The Whole Damn Thing
Dominique Crenn
Ambassador
HL Culinary Ambassador Dominique Crenn Shares Her Ultimate Valentine’s Day Menu

Louis Vuitton Launches Temporary Traveling Capsule Store On The West Coast, LV By Appointment

Fashion, News, Travel

LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Continuing to create new and innovative ways to optimize its clients’ retail experience, Louis Vuitton has announced LV by Appointment on the West Coast, beginning February through the end of April. What the House calls a “fully staffed, traveling capsule store that brings the universe of Louis Vuitton to clients’ homes…with a curated assortment of pieces customized for each individual.” Presenting a high level of luxury and privacy, the convenient mobile House will make its way to its Los Angeles clients from February through mid-March, and then Orange County from mid-March through the end of April.

LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Combining personalization, innovation and service—three elements intertwined in the strong Louis Vuitton DNA—LV by Appointment showcases the rich creativity and storied savoir faire of the House. With the world of Louis Vuitton in tow, the mobile House pulls up to each client’s house with a diverse and bespoke selection of products in various categories, including women’s and men’s leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, travel pieces and fragrances; and an unmatched service in terms of both convenience and customization.

LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here, or follow the hashtag #LVbyAppointment on social media.

LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU
LV BY APPOINTMENT MALIBU

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs
By Deyvanshi Masrani
swarovzki motorola razr
Fashion
February 19, 2021
Paris Hilton, SNL’s Chloe Fineman & Bowen Yang For Christian Cowan Fall/Winter 2021’s “A Fashion Thing” Film
By Mikahila Bloomfield
Pritika Swarup
Celebrities
February 19, 2021
Model + Beauty Entrepreneur Pritika Swarup Shares Her Top 5 Ayurvedic Wellness Hacks
By Laura Schreffler
Rebecca Minkoff NYFW Spring Summer 2021
Fashion
February 17, 2021
Rebecca Minkoff’s Palm Tree Oasis Spring/Summer 2021 New York Fashion Week Presentation
By Mikahila Bloomfield
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader