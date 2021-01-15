Randy Garn Explains How “Customer Acquisition & Customer Experience Go Hand in Hand”

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Photo Credit: Randy GarnAuthor and entrepreneur, Randy Garn, might not have created the term “relationship capital,” but this concept is the core of his business philosophy. It is in his belief that individuals are a company’s most valuable asset that Randy has found an incredible amount of success and discovered essential business-building secrets. Leveraging this knowledge, Randy has become a top-tier advisor that specializes in merging sales, marketing, and customer acquisition into the overall customer experience.

The symbiotic partnership that exists between acquisition and experience is how Randy shows business leaders that relationships with customers directly impact their revenues. It is a simple, but vital, concept this Harvard alumnus has mastered. He shares this passion by mentoring other companies on how to incorporate relationship capital into their business model.

Randy bases his coaching on a very simple equation: Money + Happiness + Sustainability (currently a very hot topic) = Prosperity. In fact, this equation is the core of New York Times bestseller, Prosper. And prosper is certainly something this serial entrepreneur has done as he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young in addition to being listed in the Top 40 under 40 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

While the customer experience is a big piece of Randy’s teachings, the concept of high performance is equally as important. As a partner at the High-Performance Institute, Randy has the ability to focus on teaching people how to maximize the performance and productivity of their companies. The institute also serves as a world-class leader in the areas of business research, training, and development.

Randy bases his business coaching on just six, simple concepts: seek clarity, generate energy, raise necessity, increase productivity, develop influence, and demonstrate courage. These concepts exemplify Randy’s core principle of how exceptional customer experiences generate increased company revenues. Instead of just making these concepts a mission statement, businesses are encouraged to make them a daily practice to the point of becoming life-changing habits.

This organic instruction seamlessly integrates into Randy’s mantra that customer experience is the barometer for a company’s profitability. As he views customer acquisition as a long-term relationship, he takes genuine pleasure in teaching others how to nurture and maintain these relationships. By advising businesses to equally invest in people, Randy offers invaluable insight on this important concept.