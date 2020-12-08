Inside Avant Gallery’s Stunning New Space In Aventura Mall

Photo Credit: Avant Gallery

Art Week in Miami has been certainly subdued this year, but it was still sprinkled with activations that featured fascinating and compelling works from storied and emerging artists from around the world at intimate exhibitions throughout the city, including the Rubell Museum, Design Miami, Faena Hotel, and the Wynwood Arts District.

To launch its newest gallery location, the esteemed Avant Gallery invited collectors and luxury consumers to a stunning, art fair-inspired exhibition space at Aventura Mall, joining its seemingly ever-growing list of locations and activations that includes Miami’s Brickell City Centre and New York City’s Hudson Yards.

Founded by Dmitry Prut, Avant Gallery has received high acclaim since its inception in 2007 for its unorthodox approach to curatorial programming, location positioning, and selection of cutting-edge contemporary art. Usually a fixture at the prestigious Art Miami art fair, this year Avant launched its new Aventura gallery during Miami Art Week in order to help fill the void of the physical connection it has with some of its local clients, and its Aventura location happens to be centrally located and accessible to its clientele from Miami to Palm Beach. The gallery moved forward with its presentation in a setting that draws inspiration from a global art fair aesthetic—in light of many of the world’s biggest shows being canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Aventura location spans 5,000 square feet, centered in a prime spot next to Louis Vuitton on the first level of the famed mall. To take on the feel of an art fair, the space was configured to include booths presenting solo exhibitions of each artist on view, with works by renown artists including Skyler Grey, Paul Rousso, BNS, Terry O’Neill, Josh Mayhem, Invader, LaSso, Tim Tadder, Becky Rosa, Will Kurtz, El Pez and Mauricio Avayu.

While the new space attracts many frequenters to peruse the works in person—in a socially-distant and safe way, as well as by private appointment—it also invited collectors who couldn’t make it to Miami to participate ‘telephysically,’ a term coined by Prut. To do this, he and his team ingeniously implemented avatar robotics aptly named ‘Avantar’ to allow collectors to experience the exhibition from anywhere in the world.

Adding the new Aventura space seems like a bold and exciting addition to Avant’s list of locations, now bringing its flair for art retail programming to some of the country’s most beloved and highly-populated shopping centers—emphasizing the gallery brand’s ability to bring a unique air of accessibility to the art world, introducing its art to new viewers each and every day.

If you didn’t make it over to Aventura this past week, don’t fret—Avant activated this space for a full year, open seven days a week, with more artists features and exhibitions to come.

For more information on Avant Gallery, please visit http://avantgallery.com/.