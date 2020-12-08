John Elway
Louis Vuitton Men’s SS21 Makes US Debut At Miami Design District With Interactive Installation

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News, Travel

Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA

To debut its Spring-Summer 2021 Men’s collection, Louis Vuitton has chosen the Miami Design District as its first stop in the U.S. The dynamic installation boasts the now-recognizable characters from Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh’s The Adventures of Zoooom with Friends—first making its introduction in Paris for 2020 Digital Fashion Week—pulling on the House’s focus on diversity and inclusivity. The fictitious crew travels around the globe—another important factor for the House: the spirit of travel—and for their first American destination, they’ve touched down in Miami. The outdoor space at Jungle Plaza features oversized balloon figures, bespoke shipping containers and eye-catching sculptures, while an Augmented Reality experience in this temporary residency is just as appealing for visiting guests. Guests may also pre-order the pieces at the temporary residency—before they become available at Louis Vuitton boutiques across the world—and discover other menswear moments from the Abloh, such as the second iteration of the LV2054 capsule collection. Click here to visit the House’s website or visit the temporary residency at Jungle Plaza at the Miami Design District from now until January 25, 2021 from 1-8pm daily, by appointment. Call 305.573.1366 for more information.

Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA Louis Vuitton MDDPhoto Credit: BFA

