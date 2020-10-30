Victor Madu’s Journey From Being A College Dropout To Owning A 7-Figure Brand “For the Leaux”

Photo Credit: Victor Madu

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

From college dropout to building a global brand “For the Leaux,” Victor Madu’s inspiring journey is a shining example of how creativity, passion, hard work and determination can lead to building a 7-figure business and achieving your dreams.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, the 23-year-old self-made entrepreneur realized the value of money when he and his siblings were denied luxuries of life due to the lack of it. He mentions, “I realized whoever has the money makes the decisions. I knew with my expensive taste and desire to make my own decisions; I had no choice but to achieve wealth. While in school, I would draw pictures for people for $5 on a big piece of poster board and come home with almost $20/day.”

At the age of 14, he moved to Houston, Texas, and after graduating from high school, enrolled in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at San Antonio, although begrudgingly. He always aspired to become an entrepreneur and finally found his life purpose after he attended a fashion show during the second semester of freshman year in college. Captivated by what he saw, Victor realized that by combining his love for fashion and artistic talent that he could design and sell apparel.

This realization changed his life and gave birth to “For the Leaux” in 2016. Inspired and motivated by his vision to revolutionize the street fashion industry, Victor launched the brand online and dropped out to work on his business full-time. The e-commerce brand aiming to bridge the gap between high fashion luxury wear and daily leisurewear offers many options in the accessories, athletic, and casual wear categories. Employing and leveraging the power of social media, he started growing his brand organically and built a community of loyal customers. Soon, the business exploded, and within a year of its inception, For the Leaux had started fulfilling orders and shipping to all 50 states of the United States and more than 20 countries globally. He has also rolled out a subscription plan – Leaux Platinum, that allows its members to access the latest collections earlier than the public.

Today, Victor has successfully steered his passion into a 7-figure profitable business and earned recognition in the industry for his creative merchandise, available in a wide variety of colors, style, and design, and is of high quality.