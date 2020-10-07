SoulCycle Miami Opens Outdoor Studio: SoulOutside

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Following the lead by other cities in the U.S. including York City, Boston, Long Island, San Diego, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, cult-favorite spin studio SoulCycle‘s Miami Beach location has announced that it will be launching signature 45-minute spin classes outside in a new program called SoulOutside. The news comes after months of closure due to the pandemic and allows clients to get back on the bike in a safe and socially-distant way.

Now that the temperatures are cooling down in Miami, taking part in this unique style of SoulCycle class is the perfect chance to get back into shape in a safe and fun way. All bikes will be spaced six feet apart throughout the outdoor space and riders will use headphones provided by SoulCycle to receive a silent disco-style ride while they’re outside—bringing the same energy and strong sound quality as they are used to at an indoor studio.

To ensure that all riders and staff are safe and healthy, the studio will be implementing strict health and safety guidelines that include the use of top-grade disinfectant and more frequent cleaning; disinfecting high-touch surfaces; disinfecting the bikes after every class, along with weights and shoes; staff face mask and gloves required; and an upgraded air filtration system that scrubs the air with PECO air-purification technology. Additionally, before riding both staff and riders will undergo a health check with a temperature scan and have health declarations signed. There is new implementation of high-touch amenities that limit hand-to-hand contact, as well. For a full and detailed outline of their health and safety practices, please visit here.

The classes will be located at the North East Terrace at 1 Hotel South Beach, with classes at $30/person. To book your spot, please visit their site or check out the SoulCycle mobile app.