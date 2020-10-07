Caroline Frey
News
SIGN UP NOW: Discovering The Riches Of The Northern Rhône With Haute Living & Wine Access
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

SoulCycle Miami Opens Outdoor Studio: SoulOutside

City Guide, Haute Beauty, News

SoulCyclePhoto Credit: Shutterstock

Following the lead by other cities in the U.S. including York City, Boston, Long Island, San Diego, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, cult-favorite spin studio SoulCycle‘s Miami Beach location has announced that it will be launching signature 45-minute spin classes outside in a new program called SoulOutside. The news comes after months of closure due to the pandemic and allows clients to get back on the bike in a safe and socially-distant way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SoulCycle (@soulcycle) on

Now that the temperatures are cooling down in Miami, taking part in this unique style of SoulCycle class is the perfect chance to get back into shape in a safe and fun way. All bikes will be spaced six feet apart throughout the outdoor space and riders will use headphones provided by SoulCycle to receive a silent disco-style ride while they’re outside—bringing the same energy and strong sound quality as they are used to at an indoor studio.

SoulCycle
SoulOutside in Santa Monica

Photo Credit: SoulCycle

To ensure that all riders and staff are safe and healthy, the studio will be implementing strict health and safety guidelines that include the use of top-grade disinfectant and more frequent cleaning; disinfecting high-touch surfaces; disinfecting the bikes after every class, along with weights and shoes; staff face mask and gloves required; and an upgraded air filtration system that scrubs the air with PECO air-purification technology. Additionally, before riding both staff and riders will undergo a health check with a temperature scan and have health declarations signed. There is new implementation of high-touch amenities that limit hand-to-hand contact, as well. For a full and detailed outline of their health and safety practices, please visit here.

The classes will be located at the North East Terrace at 1 Hotel South Beach, with classes at $30/person. To book your spot, please visit their site or check out the SoulCycle mobile app.

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Louis Vuitton
Celebrities
October 7, 2020
Louis Vuitton Women’s SS 2021 Show With ‘80s Inspiration Takes The Digital Experience To The Next Level
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Sophia Amoruso
Celebrities
October 7, 2020
Sophia Amoruso Dishes On New Venture, Business Class: “Now Is A Time That’s Right For Experimentation.”
By Laura Schreffler
Caroline Frey
Haute Wine + Spirits
October 3, 2020
SIGN UP NOW: Discovering The Riches Of The Northern Rhône With Haute Living & Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Christian Louboutin
Fashion
October 2, 2020
Christian Louboutin Debuts Immersive Virtual Game On Zepeto Called Loubi World To Unveil New Collections
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader