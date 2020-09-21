Napa
Haute Wine + Spirits
Wine Access Breaks Down Napa Valley’s Unique Styles of Cabernet Sauvignon
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now
Haute Living Honors Mike Piazza Presented By Johnnie Walker Blue Label And JetSmarter
News
Baseball Legend Mike Piazza Launches TRUE Vodka Exclusively With GrapeStars App

Equinox Opens Its First Fully-Outdoor Gym In Los Angeles

City Guide, News

EquinoxPhoto Credit: BFA/Equinox

During the Covid era, gyms — like restaurants — have taken a hit. Even the most die-hard fitness enthusiasts have been skeptical about weight-lifting among dozens of others. Even workout guru Jillian Michaels contracted the disease during a workout, and since, has been urging her followers to ditch the gym in favor of an at-home program.

EquinoxPhoto Credit: BFA/Equinox

Innovation and out-of-the-box thinking is definitely something necessary during this time, which is why we aren’t at all surprised that Equinox, a leader among fitness clubs, has decided to open their first fully-outdoor facility. It happens to be in Los Angeles, which has beautiful weather year round, which isn’t the case for other destinations such as Manhattan or London, but here, it works. The catch: it’s for a limited time only starting today, Sept. 21st.

EquinoxPhoto Credit: BFA/Equinox

Equinox’s intention is to create a functional space for members to get back into their fitness routine. The new club space known as Equinox+ In The Wild will offer members the full Equinox experience and continue to promote the brand ideology that fitness and well-being goes beyond just four walls. Perched on a rooftop and spanning across more than 27,000 square feet, this club creates a safe place for members to break a sweat while also social distancing.

EquinoxPhoto Credit: BFA/Equinox

Features of the club will include a covered strength floor area, tented cardio areas, a tented outdoor class studio area and lockers, as well as a covered regen zone.

EquinoxPhoto Credit: BFA/Equinox

Unlike most outdoor fitness set-ups, the new club will feature signature Equinox finishes, such as strength tile and rolled rubber flooring and surround-sound speaker systems, mimicking the club experiences that members have come to know and love.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Mario Lopez
Celebrities
September 21, 2020
Mario Lopez Discusses His Pandemic Parenting Plan + His Return To Bayside High
By Laura Schreffler
Schitt's Creek
Celebrities
September 21, 2020
72nd Primetime Emmy Awards Go Virtual: Schitt’s Creek Wins Big + Other Highlights
By Paige Mastrandrea
jake t austin_boys and girls_2c
Celebrities
September 18, 2020
Jake T. Austin Kicks Off The School Year At The Boys & Girls Club
By Paige Mastrandrea
Mondrian South Beach
City Guide
September 17, 2020
Mondrian South Beach Undergoes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader