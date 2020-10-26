Maria Jones Shares Her Insights On How To Invigorate Your Personal Brand

In partnership with DN Newsdesk

This is the time for women to come up. There is suddenly an explosion of ideas and dreams that need to be fulfilled. Small businesses that start small on paper are ripe to go big. But every idea needs nurturing and every entrepreneur needs to develop their business along the same line. Maria Jones, ex-Vice President of Cointelegraph media and founder of THE THIRD MILLENNIUM WOMAN, talks about building your personal brand.

Photo Credit: Maria Jones

Get a plan!

“Most businesses fail simply through overthinking or not thinking enough. It is important to know what you are doing, but learning by doing is also important,” said Maria. Write the simplest part of your idea and build your business on it. The rest will fall in place automatically.

Invest first in yourself and then, your business

Self-love and self-care are the cornerstones of success in any endeavor. Most entrepreneurs burn out in the initial phases of building their idea because they get overwhelmed by the amount of information they need to know. Make a rigid schedule where you devote time to the business, but also towards taking care of yourself. Treat yourself to the good things in life that you truly deserve and find peace in who you are.

Photo Credit: Maria Jones

Study! Study! Study!

“Nothing in life can be achieved without a good education. I myself put myself through university while giving dance lessons. While it might not be possible for everyone to get an education, you can do the next best thing. There is a ton of information on just about anything online. Educate yourself if you can’t get someone else to educate you!” said Maria.

Build connections

Once you start your business, one of the crucial and disappointing things that entrepreneurs must learn is that it’s not what you know that matters, it’s who you know that plays a role going forwards. Build contacts with people and nurture them.

Photo Credit: Maria Jones

Spread your empowerment

“As you grow as a business, it is also necessary to encourage other businesses to grow and spread,” said Maria. Support your fellow entrepreneur because as they grow in their business, they will also be able to return the favor and help you to grow.