Large galas may be on hold for the time being, but that is not stopping Acqualina Resort & Residences from hosting its 25th Annual ‘I Have a Dream’ Foundation Miami Gala this year, taking place in a new virtual format on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Each year, the lauded Acqualina Resort & Residences, spearheaded by the Trump family, host the gala to give back to the Miami-based foundation, which helps underprivileged Dreamers reach their goals of going to college and pursuing a career they are passionate about. Stephanie Trump and her husband, Jules, have been supporting the Miami branch since 1995, after learning of Eugene Lang’s New York chapter and finding out that, at the time, only 15 or 20-percent of students in the Bronx moved on to graduate high school. Ever since, the family has spearheaded the South Florida program, helping Dreamers reach their highest potential through both college tuition sponsorships, internships and mentorship programs.

This year’s event will continue the tradition, honoring the Dreamers who have graduated high school and those who are now attending their first year of college. Those who attend the Virtual Gala will get to experience a mix of live events with prerecorded segments that will begin with a virtual ‘Cocktail Hour’ for sponsors and guests, where an interactive chat room will be live for guests to virtually engage with one another. Following this, the silent and live auctions will take place, where all funds will be donated directly to the ‘I Have a Dream Foundation’s’ Miami Dreamers to give the Dreamers a better and brighter future.

“We are honored to be part of this incredible program. We are preparing our Dreamers to become proud and productive citizens by giving them the necessary tools they need to make their dreams a reality. Many of these Dreamers are the first in their families to graduate high school, let alone go on to college,” says Stephanie Trump of Acqualina Resort. “It is so rewarding to see our students after the program who have gone on to successful career paths.”

For sponsorship package information or to purchase tickets to the “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Virtual Gala or become a supporter, contact Stephanie Trump at stephanie@trumpgroup.com. You may also call 305.937.7834 or visit dreammiami.org. Individual tickets start at $500; virtual tables start at $5,000 and accommodate 8 people.