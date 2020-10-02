Caroline Frey
Brickell City Centre Eats To Host Anti-Social Pop-Up Weekend

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Brickell City CentrePhoto Credit: Brickell City Centre

Although many of us have gotten good at staying home these days, we are finally allowed to enjoy small social gatherings and Brickell City Centre has created the perfect itinerary to celebrate. From October 23-25 weekend, the beloved shopping center will host a special “Anti-Social” pop-up dining experience featuring three of its most popular restaurants: Pubbelly Sushi, Marabu and Tacology.

For three nights, these restaurants will host small groups of 2-4 guests for a special dinner party experience that comes with an appetizer, entree, sides, dessert and one alcoholic spirit or beverage for $80 per ticket. Additionally, if dinner isn’t your thing and you prefer to brunch the day away, there is also a brunch package at EAST, Miami‘s gorgeous Quinto La Huella restaurant or the hip CMX’s Stone Sports Bar, complete with an appetizer, entree, sides and one alcohol spirit or beverage for $55 per ticket.

The idea behind the Brickell City Centre Eats’ pop-up weekend is to bring back dining events in a safe and socially-distanced way. Since reopening earlier this summer, the mall has served as an ideal standard for health and safety, abiding by mask-wearing protocols, social distancing, as well as hand sanitizing stations throughout the mall with contactless payments and parking available as much as possible.

ANITSOCIAL_Static Post on FeedsPhoto Credit: Brickell City Centre

Dinner Schedule:

Friday, October 23: Pubbelly Sushi, seatings at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 24: Marabu, seatings at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: Tacology, seatings at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Brunch Schedule: 

Saturday, October 24: Quinto La Huella, seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: CMX Stone Sports Bar, seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the dinner experience, please visit: https://theanti-social-dinner.splashthat.com/

To purchase tickets for the brunch experience, please visit: https://theanti-social-brunch.splashthat.com/

Stay updated for more news from Brickell City Centre at https://www.brickellcitycentre.com/ or @brickellcitycentre on Instagram.

 

