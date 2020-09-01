Enjoy Labor Day Weekend 2020 In Miami At These 5 Hot Spots

Although it seems like summer just started, the end of the season is upon us and Labor Day Weekend is approaching within the next few days. While this summer may have looked different than years past due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, it doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy a long holiday weekend in our favorite Magic City. Below, we’ve rounded up the top places to spend time with friends, family and loved ones all weekend long to enjoy the best of what our city has to offer—beaches, great food and drinks, stunning atmospheres and an unbeatable Miami vibe.

SOHO BEACH HOUSE

Photo Credit: Soho Beach House

It’s a holiday weekend and there are few better places to enjoy some fun in the sun than the hip and exclusive Soho Beach House. Book a staycation in one of the House’s stunning and luxurious guest bedrooms, take in views of the pristine white beaches and indulge in all the house offer to ring in Labor Day in style. Whether you’re enjoying lunch at the second-floor members’ club, glasses of rosé and DJ beats on one of the club’s daybeds, golden hour cocktails atop Ocho Rooftop or a mouth-watering bowl of pasta or pizza at Cecconi’s, you’re bound to have an incredible time throughout your stay. If one thing is certain, Soho Beach House always has the ability to wash your worries away and allow you to enjoy one of the city’s most beloved destinations in style.

To book your stay, please visit here.

1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach is another wonderful destination to enjoy Labor Day weekend. Enjoy the cool ocean water or sweeping views of the city at 1 Rooftop, bites and cocktails at Watr, or a delicious gourmet meal at the newly-reopened Habitat restaurant, located just off the hotel’s iconic lobby.

For more information, please visit here.

JOIA BEACH

Photo Credit: Joia Beach

The recently-opened Joia Beach has remained one of Miami’s hottest new spots since it welcomed guests to the property a few months earlier. Located on the waterfront Jungle Island, the daytime-to-nighttime beach club and restaurant offers guests a taste of the European beach lifestyle without leaving Miami. Enjoy delicious Mediterranean cuisine, cocktails, lively music and plenty of beach seating to enjoy the day and watch the sun go down. Pull up on your yacht, dock, dine and enjoy the holiday weekend in a safe and socially-distant friendly way.

To book reservations, please visit here.

SEASPICE

Photo Credit: Seaspice

You’re always bound to have a fun time when dining at Miami River hot spot, Seaspice. Known for its sweeping waterfront views and vibrant lunch or dinner party atmosphere, Seaspice is the perfect destination to celebrate the long weekend in style with gourmet cuisine and decadent bottle service in one of Miami’s most picturesque locations.

To book reservations, please visit here.

ST. REGIS BAL HARBOUR

Photo Credit: St. Regis Bal Harbour

Spend the weekend in beachside luxury at the St. Regis Bal Harbour. From Friday, September 4th to Sunday, September 6th, hotel guests and locals who purchase the hotel’s beach and pool access pass ($100) or Oceanfront Day Villa ($550) can indulge in a special, Labor Day-themed barbecue paradilla menu. The menu features mouthwatering items like Thai Style Spareribs, Adobo Grilled Skirt Steak Sandwich and more.

For more information, please visit here.