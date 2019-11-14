Ian Schrager celebrated his first West Coast EDITION property—The West Hollywood EDITION—with a star-studded soirée on Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, guests including Janelle Monáe, Quincy Combs, Olivier Martinez, Rocky Barnes, Evan Ross, Olivia Perez, Tommy Dorfman, Dylan McDermott, Marlon Wayans, Brad Goreski, Ru Paul, Nate Ruess, Samantha Ronson and Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey were welcomed in the hotel’s grand lobby to get a first look at the stunning new Sunset Boulevard property. Guests then headed to a special California-fresh dinner created by head chef, the Michelin-starred John Fraser, in the hotel’s landmark restaurant, Ardor.

A second wave of guests arrived for a special cocktail on The Roof, including Lenny Kravitz; Diplo, Susanne Bartsch, Chantel Jeffries, Teddy Quinlivan; Suede Brooks, Jessie Andrews, Salem Mitchell, Natasha Oakley, Alana Hadid, Shaun Ross, George Kotsiopoulos and The Kaplan Twins.

Later that night, Sunset, EDITION’s late-night venue opened for yet another wave of guests; who were treated to a performance by disco legend, Chaka Khan, who performed iconic tracks including “Ain’t Nobody” and “I’m Every Woman” along with an all-night set by legendary DJ Harvey.

The EDITION is located on the corner of West Sunset Boulevard and North Doheny Drive, where West Hollywood meets Beverly Hills. It features 140 guest rooms and 48 suites with two penthouses, as well as 20 luxury residences and over 6,500 square feet of meeting and event space. The hotel boasts inspiring and sophisticated outlets which include a signature restaurant, lobby lounge, basement club, expansive rooftop pool and a 6-treatment rooms.

The West Hollywood EDITION is located at 9040 West Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood, California 90069

