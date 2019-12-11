Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Missoni’s New Bal Harbour Boutique Is Inspired By Miami’s Epic Sunsets

City Guide, Fashion, News

Missoni MiamiPhoto Credit: Missoni

Just after opening on Madison Avenue, Missoni has opened its latest US flagship in the open-air Bal Harbour Shops, one of the most upscale enclaves for luxury shopping in Miami.

Missoni MiamiPhoto Credit: Missoni

Under Angela Missoni’s creative design, the 1200 square-foot boutique exhibits a contemporary design concept that recalls the spirited nonchalance of its coastal surroundings.

Missoni MiamiPhoto Credit: Missoni

Encased within a rose-copper frame from the exterior, the boutique resembles a luminous shadow box which, upon entrance, transports you into the colorful, eclectic and easygoing world of the Maison. This purposefully adaptable space houses the brand’s signature Womenswear, Menswear, beachwear, and accessories. There is also a cozy seating area kitted out in furnishings from MissoniHome.

Missoni MiamiPhoto Credit: Missoni

Artful details play on iconic elements of the brand to create a multifaceted atmosphere of texture and tonality which, when viewed in its totality, is reminiscent of the golden-hued sands of Miami Beach, awash in the glow of an epic sunset.

Missoni MiamiPhoto Credit: Missoni

Walls are covered in oak wood, rose-tinted mirrors and cement panels. Flooring is composed of natural-wood planks laid in chevron patterns. Wool carpeting, with disjointed bas-relief patterns, further delineate the segmented areas. Flos lighting illuminates the space, while wall-mounted units are equipped with integrated lighting to further enhance the nuances of the collections they house.Missoni MiamiPhoto Credit: Missoni

Lacquered shelving with wood veneer tops, metallic furnishings in rose-copper finishes, and accents of white, yellow and blue provide those final touches which harmoniously tie every element into a cohesive whole.

Missoni Miami is located at 9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154

