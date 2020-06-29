News
WATCH: The Biggest Names In Haircare Share Their Thoughts On How The Pandemic Will Alter Their Industry Forever
Your Haute Shoppable Guide For July 4th Weekend 2020

News

July 4th

Your haute guide to help you make the most of your 4th of July holiday weekend! 

 

Devialet Speaker 

DevialetPhoto Credit: Devialet/MrPorter.com

Photo Credit: Devialet/MrPorter.com

Take the party wherever you go with this high-tech, high-quality portable Devialet speaker, so the music never has to stop.

Price: $1,090

Purchase it here

Tom Dixon Plum Copper-Plated Wine Cooler

Tom Dixon

Photo Credit: Tom Dixon/MrPorter.com

Ensure your rosé is chilled all day, whether you’re poolside or beachside, with this Tom Dixon Copper-plated wine cooler.

Price: $230

Purchase it here

Funboy Butterfly Pool Float

FunBoyPhoto Credit: Funboy/Nordstrom.com

We know no July 4th party is complete without an Instagrammable moment—that’s where fan-favorite pool float brand, Funboy comes in. Take this to the pool or the beach to complete any photo opp and enjoy some fun in the sun.

Price: $128

Purchase it here

Sovaro Entertaining Cooler

SovaroPhoto Credit: Sovaro/Wayfair.com

Ensure that all of your waters, mixers, cocktails, fruits and vegetables stay cool all day outside with this state-of-the-art, Sovaro entertaining cooler, made even easier with its rollable function.

Price: $389.99

Purchase it here

Bottega Veneta Leather Slides 

Bottega VenetaPhoto Credit: Bottega Veneta/Mrporter.com

Sport these durable and comfortable slides with any look this July 4th weekend, from the beach to the lake or to town for dinner. We promise they won’t disappoint.

Price: $690

Purchase them here

Ascot Picnic Basket for Four

AscotPhoto Credit: Ascot/Nordstrom.com

Take your party to-go with this soft, easily expandable picnic basket that is built for a party of four. Enjoy wine, cheese and bread with a sunny picnic on the beach or in the park this July 4th weekend.

Price: $94.50

Purchase it here

Golden Rabbit Set Of 3 Mixing Bowls

Golden RabbitPhoto Credit: Golden Rabbit/Nordstrom.com

Perfect for transporting food outside to guests, these beautiful and functional mixing bowls are the perfect outdoor Tupperware to satisfy your July 4th entertaining needs.

Price: $76

Purchase them here

 

Asprey Silver Airplane Cocktail Shaker 

AspreyPhoto Credit: Asprey/Mrporter.com

Make fancy cocktails all weekend long wherever you are with this one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxe Asprey silver airplane cocktail shaker. It’s not only a functional cocktail shaker but a beautiful collectors’ piece as well.

Price: $12,150

Purchase it here

Red Steel First Aid Kit

Red Steel First Aid KitPhoto Credit: Best Made Company/MrPorter.com

So that you’re always prepared whatever is thrown your way this July 4th weekend, ensure safety first with this fully-equipped first-aid kit filled with all of your essentials for any backyard party.

Price: $100

Purchase it here

