Your Haute Shoppable Guide For July 4th Weekend 2020

Your haute guide to help you make the most of your 4th of July holiday weekend!
Devialet Speaker
Photo Credit: Devialet/MrPorter.com
Take the party wherever you go with this high-tech, high-quality portable Devialet speaker, so the music never has to stop.
Price: $1,090
Tom Dixon Plum Copper-Plated Wine Cooler
Photo Credit: Tom Dixon/MrPorter.com
Ensure your rosé is chilled all day, whether you’re poolside or beachside, with this Tom Dixon Copper-plated wine cooler.
Price: $230
Funboy Butterfly Pool Float
Photo Credit: Funboy/Nordstrom.com
We know no July 4th party is complete without an Instagrammable moment—that’s where fan-favorite pool float brand, Funboy comes in. Take this to the pool or the beach to complete any photo opp and enjoy some fun in the sun.
Price: $128
Sovaro Entertaining Cooler
Photo Credit: Sovaro/Wayfair.com
Ensure that all of your waters, mixers, cocktails, fruits and vegetables stay cool all day outside with this state-of-the-art, Sovaro entertaining cooler, made even easier with its rollable function.
Price: $389.99
Bottega Veneta Leather Slides
Photo Credit: Bottega Veneta/Mrporter.com
Sport these durable and comfortable slides with any look this July 4th weekend, from the beach to the lake or to town for dinner. We promise they won’t disappoint.
Price: $690
Ascot Picnic Basket for Four
Photo Credit: Ascot/Nordstrom.com
Take your party to-go with this soft, easily expandable picnic basket that is built for a party of four. Enjoy wine, cheese and bread with a sunny picnic on the beach or in the park this July 4th weekend.
Price: $94.50
Golden Rabbit Set Of 3 Mixing Bowls
Photo Credit: Golden Rabbit/Nordstrom.com
Perfect for transporting food outside to guests, these beautiful and functional mixing bowls are the perfect outdoor Tupperware to satisfy your July 4th entertaining needs.
Price: $76
Asprey Silver Airplane Cocktail Shaker
Photo Credit: Asprey/Mrporter.com
Make fancy cocktails all weekend long wherever you are with this one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxe Asprey silver airplane cocktail shaker. It’s not only a functional cocktail shaker but a beautiful collectors’ piece as well.
Price: $12,150
Red Steel First Aid Kit
Photo Credit: Best Made Company/MrPorter.com
So that you’re always prepared whatever is thrown your way this July 4th weekend, ensure safety first with this fully-equipped first-aid kit filled with all of your essentials for any backyard party.
Price: $100
