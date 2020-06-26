Haute Media Group has been working overtime to curate noteworthy programming right before the 4th of July holiday weekend. We kick things off on Monday, June 29th join the experts in the haircare industry for an informative live panel with the impresarios that have paved the way: Frédéric Fekkai, Sally Hershberger, and Harry Josh. On Tuesday, June 30th Haute Residence presents a coast to coast panel with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services as they discuss buying and selling in the new normal. Closing out the week, Haute Living will do a live cooking presentation with Gavin Rossdale and talk to him about his new album, The Kingdom and Haute Residence presents a design panel with bespoke luxury Italian furniture atelier, Baxter Miami.

To join the conversation and register below. We look forward to seeing you!

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE