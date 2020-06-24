Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in collaboration with Joshua Vides—a Los Angeles-based contemporary visual artist—the FENDI California Sky Collection for Prefall 2020 brings that quintessential California cool, free-spirited energy to life. Joshua Vides’ lends his black-and-white “marker style” to the pieces in the collection, giving them each a youthful and almost whimsical vibe.Touches of sky blue and wisteria violet give the pieces an eye-catching, tromp-l’oeil effect, while his interpretation of the FENDI Stamps and the FF logo bring the recognizable FENDI motifs into the picture as well.

Photo Credit: FENDI

The women’s styles mostly use lightweight materials for pieces like nylon windbreakers, embossed cycling shorts and printed denim pants, as well as for the knits, fur coats, cardigans and perforated leather jackets. Beach-friendly pieces include kaftans and shirt dresses, as well as activewear and beachwear. Joshua Vides’ unmistakable “marker style” is also featured on some of the most iconic FENDI accessories like the Peekaboo and the Baguette bags, as well as the new FENDI Roma Shopper bag and the Colibrì sling-back shoes, among others.

Photo Credit: FENDI

The men’s styles also tout that graphic style in pieces like cotton jackets, satin blousons, embossed leather outerwear, sweatshirts, t-shirts, denim pants, cotton trousers, Bermuda pants and accessories like the Baguette, a backpack, a fanny-pack, small leather goods, sneakers, sandals and slides. The collection also has children’s styles, so there’s something for the whole family.

Photo Credit: FENDI Photo Credit: FENDI