Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Small Batch Tequila Is For The People

The Rock, as he is widely known, is a man of many talents, including acting, wrestling, businessman and all-round fitness god, but who knew he could make a tequila that is equally as talented and humble.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Teremana Tequila

Co-founded by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jenna Fagnan and Ken Austin, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, which loosely translates to ‘spirit of the earth’, is crafted amidst the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highland mountains. Jimadores harvest fully mature, naturally sweet blue agave, which is then slow-roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills for a bright flavorful tequila.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Teremana Tequila

Available in Blanco and Reposado, Teremana Tequila works well with many cocktail recipes including the classics and modern twists as shown on the website. The Blanco provides notes of bright citrus with a smooth fresh finish, perfect for a Teremana Sunrise, while the Reposado has reports of oak and vanilla with a smooth, rich finish, ideal for a Teremana Old Fashioned.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Teremana Tequila

Additionally, the humble Polynesian icon puts sustainability at the forefront of all stages in the making of his ultra-premium small-batch tequila. 100% of the leftover agave fibers from production are turned into natural compost used as an organic fertilizer in the agave fields. State-of-the-art water filtration systems are also used to cleanse wastewater left over from production.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Teremana Tequila

With its recent launch in March, The Rocks’ Teremana Tequila is new to the market but has quickly gained a reputation as a premium choice for all.