CHANEL today unveiled imagery from its latest collection, Cruise 2020/2021 called “Balade en Méditerranée”—a trip around the Mediterranean. The collection—drawing on inspiration of the idea of traveling light and from the iconic actresses of the 1960s who would often take vacation on the Italian and French Rivieras—is perfect as the travel world begins to open up. “Initially I had Capri in mind, where the show was supposed to take place, but didn’t happen in the end because of lockdown” began Virginie Viard. “So we had to adapt: not only did we decide to use fabrics that we already had, but the collection, more generally, evolved towards a trip around the Mediterranean…The Islands, the scent of eucalyptus, the pink shades of the bougainvillea.” The easy-to-wear pieces are also multifunctional; long skirts can be transformed into strapless dresses when pulled up, while long jackets can be worn over a bikini during the daytime, or in the evening, with jeans and an embroidered bandeau—or even over bare skin. In essence, the easy and breezy styles lend themselves to “a wardrobe that can be carried in a little suitcase on wheels, a shopper and an embroidered handbag,” perfect for a weekend getaway. For more information, click here to visit the House’s website.

