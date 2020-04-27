Dana White
Artist And Producer Note Marcato Releases His Debut Single

Lifestyle, News

Now, more than ever is the perfect time for artists and musicians to create new music release projects. Newcomer, Note Marcato, has released his debut single called “Blackheart 39,” which is bold, brash, and brings a unique sound to the music industry.

In the debut single, Marcato jumps from rhythmic verses to a fierce refrain on the self-produced track. The music video sheds light on an indescribable character, with a story that Marcato wrote himself. The video demands viewers to lift the masks that cover up their societal insecurities to reveal a more authentic version of themselves.

Note MarcatoPhoto Credit: Ian Buosi

“Blackheart 39” leads the way for the first project called “BeachBum Limbo” coming soon, which is executive produced by BL$$D.The project will feature production by G Koop (who has worked with Rihanna and Migos) and Soundz (who has worked with Justin Bieber and Chris Brown), with feature vocals from Anatti, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, among others.

10 of the songs were produced by Note Marcato himself. For listeners to experience the same energy that was put into his EP, each song plays chronologically to when it was recorded.

 

