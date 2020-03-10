Photo Credit: By DTM Media/Shutterstock.com

Following Miami’s Ultra Music Festival being canceled, California’s massive, annual music festival, Coachella, announced late on Monday night that they would be postponing the festival until the fall in light of the increase of Coronavirus cases in the U.S. Just earlier that day, Indian Wells also canceled its 2020 tennis tournament, which leaves us to question what will happen with IMG’s Miami Open, poised to take place at the city’s Hard Rock Stadium from March 23-April 5th. As of Monday, they put out a statement via Instagram saying that they would be moving forward with the tournament:

“The 2020 Miami Open is moving forward as scheduled, March 23-April 5. Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organizations in the lead up to the tournament. In addition, we are working with the ATP and WTA tours on recommending the best practices and following CDC guidelines closely to provide a safe environment for fans, players and staff,” the statement read.

At the moment, the show will go on, but we will be interested to see if things shift as the tournament approaches in the coming week, as more cases grow throughout the United States.

The postponing of the country’s most-anticipated music festival—Coachella—was a major blow to the music industry, and likely foreshadows Indio, Calif.’s subsequent Stagecoach country music festival being postponed or canceled, as well. Leading up to this, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s SXSW Festival were both canceled for the year. If things continue at this rate, the rumors we may hear of sports teams playing without fans could possibly become a reality, although we hope to see some improvement before getting to that point.

