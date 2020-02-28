Since being acquired by Watches of Switzerland, leading luxury jewelry and timepiece retailer MAYORS has undergone an expansion plan throughout key cities in the U.S. As part of this plan, MAYORS opened its second Georgia location at Avalon—$1 billion mixed-use community in Alpharetta, Georgia. Located next to Avalon’s CHANEL Fragrance and Beauté boutique, MAYORS opened earlier this month.

Photo Credit: Courtesy MAYORS

It occupies a 2,200-square-foot space and will serve as the exclusive watch and jewelry retailer throughout Avalon’s 86-acre community. The store’s newly-refreshed design concept will create a modern and glamourous shopping experience, featuring a Rolex boutique, complete with a private viewing area for clients who wish to shop discreetly and have one-on-one appointments, as well as a dedicated hospitality area, where clients can relax and enjoy a refreshing beverage from their custom menu. In addition, all MAYORS clients will receive complimentary valet parking through Avalon’s Concierge.

“Avalon is dedicated to providing an elevated and welcoming environment where resort-level hospitality is infused throughout every corner,” said Cayley Mullen, director of marketing at NAP. “We’re proud to bring the Alpharetta community best-in-class retailers such as MAYORS that naturally reflect our core values. We look forward to welcoming them to The Boulevard.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy MAYORS

MAYORS’ Avalon will carry luxury Swiss timepieces from Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer, Ulysse Nardin and Grand Seiko. Both Ulysse Nardin and Grand Seiko will be exclusively sold at MAYORS’ Avalon location. Jewelry brands Messika, Roberto Coin, MAYORS Bridal and Mayors High Jewelry Collections will have their own dedicated display areas in the store. MAYORS at Avalon will also feature a one-of-a-kind capsule collection from the renowned Italian jewelry designer Roberto Coin, designed in collaboration and exclusively for MAYORS.

Photo Credit: Courtesy MAYORS

MAYORS’ Avalon location is the fourth store to open following the brand’s relaunch last year. In 2017, MAYORS was acquired by The Watches of Switzerland Group, the U.K.’s largest multi-channel luxury watch retailer. Last summer, the brand celebrated the opening of its flagship locations at The Shops at Merrick Park in Miami and Lenox Square in Atlanta. Through its opening at Avalon, Mayors will solidify its footprint in metro Atlanta and build upon its position as the top destination for jewelry and timepieces in the Southeast.

Photo Credit: Courtesy MAYORS

“We are thrilled to be opening our newest store in Avalon, a premier modern shopping destination in Alpharetta, Georgia,” stated David Hurley, the Executive Vice President of The Watches of Switzerland Group. “As we continue to expand and strengthen our presence in the Southeastern United States, our goal is to continue developing a loyal customer base, providing impeccable customer experience and one-of-a-kind hospitality.”