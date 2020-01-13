FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Launches Inaugural Event With All-Star Lineup

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Santa Barbara Culinary ExperiencePhoto Credit: Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE) has partnered with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts for a gourmet, epicurean event launching in March 2020. Boasting an all-star lineup that includes renowned culinary names like Chefs Nancy Silverton, Suzanne Goin, Ludo Lefebvre, Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken, Sherry Yard, Chris Bianco, Michael Cimarusti, Valerie Gordon and Claudette Zepeda—the three-day festival is poised to be an all-encompassing, ultra-luxurious hospitality experience that welcomes food and wine connoisseurs.

Santa Barbara Culinary ExperiencePhoto Credit: Caroline Attwood/Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience will take place from March 13-15th, 2020 throughout various locations including Hotel Californian, The Lark and Miramar Rosewood Beach Resort (amongst others) for exclusive events, tastings, workshops, wine education classes, lunches, dinners and more. Highlights throughout the weekend including the Jonata Winemaker Dinner at The Lark with Jason Paluska; tour of the wine cellar and Julia Child-inspired dinner at San Ysidro Ranch; An evening with Raj Parr and Chef Kiran Bheemarao at Bibi Ji; Sunday Brunch at Miramar Rosewood Beach Resort with James Beard award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard; Alisal Guest Ranch exclusive after-party with Chef Ludo Lefebvre; documentary screening of Nothing Fancy with dinner from Chef Claudette Zepeda of El Jardín at Belmond El Encanto, plus many others.

Santa Barbara Culinary ExperiencePhoto Credit: Carly Mask/Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

Paying homage to the late TV personality and chef, Julia Child, the SBCE aims to spread her passion and knowledge of the culinary arts to others, utilizing her longtime home, Santa Barbara, for its natural resources from farms, ranches, vineyards and the ocean. The net proceeds of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience will benefit The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, which supports a handful of non-profits in the Santa Barbara area.

Santa BarbaraPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

Ticket prices range from $15 for a single event to the all-access Platinum Pass at $995/guest, which we recommend to get the most out of the festival and its most luxurious and coveted offerings. Those who purchase Platinum Passes by February 14th will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win two seats at the ultra-exclusive dinner on February 29th, featuring acclaimed, James Beard award-winning chefs Nancy Silverton, Suzanne Goin and Michael Cimarusti, hosted by Executive Jason Paluska at The Lark.

General event tickets go on sale to the public on January 21, 2020, and can be purchased HERE. All events can be viewed at SBCE Events with still others to be added. For more information, please email [email protected] 

