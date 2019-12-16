Your Ultimate Guide To Dining Out This Christmas Eve And Day In New York

We know hosting during the holidays is overwhelming, so instead of worrying if the roast is cooked perfectly, why not let the professionals handle it? We have a grand list of the best restaurants including Michelin to five-star destinations that are offering next-level dinners on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Let the festivities begin!

Christmas Eve

The Fulton

Photo Credit: Robert Bredvad

For Christmas Eve, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s waterfront seafood restaurant, The Fulton, will be offering a “Feast of Seven Fishes” menu. The meal starts with a seafood plateau of oysters, scallops and razor clams followed by a procession of seafood delights, like yellowfin tuna tartare, lightly fried hopper shrimp with bottarga, angel hair with fried garlic and anchovies and whole black sea bass en croute. Top it off with a special Bûche de Noël to ring in the holiday. It will be open on Christmas Day too, offering a special prix-fixe menu.

Cote

Photo Credit: Gary He

For Christmas Eve this year, guests can celebrate at Simon Kim’s Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse, Cote for their signature Feast of the Seven Steaks—a joyous tasting of seven cuts showcasing USDA Prime, Dry-Aged, American wagyu and more, paired with Korean accompaniments and seasonally inspired sides. Reservations can be made via Seven rooms for $95/person.

Aquavit

Photo Credit: Aquavit

Scandinavian restaurant Aquavit is celebrating the holiday with a Julbord special, an elaborate feast that guests can enjoy in the bar area for $135/person. The meal includes eleven types of Herring; a selection of seafood dishes like Skagen; hot dishes such as lamb racks and Christmas sausage; cold meats such as Christmas ham and wild game sausage; and other signatures such as dry-cured Gravlax and Juniper smoked salmon. The spread also includes desserts like lingonberry panna cotta, Swedish Christmas candy, and more. A complimentary cup of Glogg will also be included.

Atomix

Photo Credit: Diane Kang

While Korean cuisine might not be at the top of your Christmas Eve dinner list, you’re not going to want to miss this feast. Popular Korean restaurant, Atomix is serving up a special 10-course menu, with 2 snacks starting at $235/person at the Chef’s Counter. Seating options are offered from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. While the exact dishes are kept a secret, diners can expect to see a selection of Atomix’s best cuisine including langoustine and wagyu.

Reserve your spot on tock.

TAK Room at Hudson Yards

Photo Credit: Tak Room

Thomas Keller’s new restaurant, TAK Room at Hudson Yards will be serving an a la carte menu as well as festive specials from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch service and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner service. Guests can revel in seafood dishes to classic plates such as the filet mignon with all your favorite sides. The TAK Room is the perfect setting for an elegant lunch or dinner with the family pre-Christmas Day.

Call 929-450-4050 to reserve.

Pastis

Photo Credit: Pastis

A beloved favorite, Pastis, has returned to New York City’s Meatpacking District just in time for the holidays. Diners can celebrate the holidays with breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and an all-day menu from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. There will also be a special prix-fixe option. Expect to see your favorite Italian dishes, as well as a few seafood items.

Call 212-929-4844 to reserve.

Gran Tivoli

The NoLita hotspot, Gran Tivoli, will offer an Australian-Italian inspired feast for $89/person on Christmas Eve. Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner featuring eight inventive Christmas dishes including baked oysters Kilpatrick, pineapple glazed ham baked in hay, pulled suckling lamb sliders and Paris mash potatoes.

Call 917-714-8832 to reserve.

Ai Fiori

On Christmas Eve, Ai Fiori will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an a la carte menu, but will also be serving the Italian tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes with an optional wine pairing for $212/person from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Expect to see an array of seafood including lobster soup with white truffles and striped bass, as well as octopus and butter-poached Atlantic halibut.

Call 212-613-8660 to reserve.

Cecconi’s Dumbo

Photo Credit: Kira Turnbull

On Christmas Eve, Cecconi’s Dumbo is offering a festive menu with three new specials, including a porcini risotto with black truffle and a Feast of the Seven Fishes–inspired black bass dish served tableside. The regular daily items will also be available if you’re craving one of your favorites from this popular spot in Brooklyn.

Call 718-650-3900 to reserve.

Café Altro Paradiso

Photo Credit: Daniel Krieger

This Christmas Eve, Ignacio Mattos’ Café Altro Paradiso in SoHo offers their a la carte menu at the bar, as well a special prix-fixe menu in the dining room. Mattos and chef de cuisine Zach Zeidman will serve dishes like cannelloni di ricotta with wild mushrooms and black truffle, striped bass with couscous Trapanese and more. The special menu will be available for $105/person and can be accompanied by an optional wine pairing for $65/person.

Reservations can be made online here.

Baccarat Hotel New York

Photo Credit: Baccarat Hotel New York

Baccarat Hotel will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a special three-course prix-fixe Christmas menu created by two Michelin-Starred Chef, Gabriel Kreuther. The menu will feature inventive gourmet dishes including seared scallops, roasted duck breast and Buche De Noel (spiced chocolate biscuit, Tahitian vanilla creme chantilly, cranberry ice cream). The menu will be offered on Dec. 24th and Dec. 25th from 12:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. starting at $165/person. The children’s menu is available at $80/person. Reservations will only be accepted with a full deposit.

Call 1-844-294-1764 to reserve.

Christmas Day

Le Bernardin

Photo Credit: Daniel Krieger

In celebration of the holidays, the internationally acclaimed seafood restaurant Le Bernardin will serve a special tasting menu in Les Salons from Dec. 20 to Dec. 28 for $275/person, with an optional wine pairing for $205/person. The nine-course menu (one course more than the chef’s tasting) includes yellowfin tuna topped with osetra caviar and lemon créme fraîche, grilled lobster “Mi-Cuit” with charred scallions and sea urchin sauce Américaine, roasted Kobe beef with short rib ravioli and natural jus and more.

Reserve a table on Resy.

Jean-Georges

Photo Credit: Francesco Tonelli

Guests tasked with bringing a dessert to holiday gatherings can look this year to Jean-Georges, chef Vongerichten’s eponymous restaurant at 1 Central Park West. Now through Dec. 21, guests may order a refined Buche de Noel cake with dark chocolate mousse, devil’s food cake, pecan praline and dried cranberry & orange confit for pick-up at the restaurant between Dec. 16 through Dec. 23.

Wayan

Photo Credit: Molly Tavoletti

On Christmas day, Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten’s Wayan will open for a festive daytime service from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. In addition to the a la carte dinner menu, Wayan will offer specialty brunch dishes and a ‘Holiday Tumpeng’: a traditional Indonesian family-style dish with yellow cone-shaped rice and an abundance of sides such as roasted baby chicken betutu, beef short rib rendang, lamb satay + mango salad meant to symbolize gratitude, togetherness and harmony. For dessert, guests can expect a festive buche de noel.

Reservations are available via resy.

II Fiorista

Photo Credit: II Fiorista

II Fiorista invites guests to celebrate Christmas Eve with festive, holiday and floral-inspired additions to the restaurant’s a la carte menu. New dishes available on Christmas Eve only include Jonah crab claws with persimmon-horseradish cocktail sauce, wildflower fritters with black truffle aioli, ruby snapper with juniper berries and shaved kohlrabi, wagyu prime rib with hibiscus and roasted cippolini and pineapple pavlova with white chocolate and bee pollen. The restaurant will be open as usual for lunch and dinner reservations are available from 5:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Reservations can be made online here.

Goosefeather

Photo Credit: All Good NYC

Tuck into a Christmas feast at Dale Talde’s new restaurant, Goosefeather, in Tarrytown. The Cantonese meets modern twists and local ingredients institution sits inside an 1840s mansion and is a sight to see. Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests will have the option to choose from the regular a la carte menu and special dim sum offerings or a half or whole Cantonese duck from $38 to $69.

Call 914-829-5454 to reserve.

Ai Fiori

On Christmas Day, Ai Fiori, located in the Langham Place Hotel on Fifth Ave, will be open from 1-9 p.m. and will have both a four-course starting at $150/person and a seven-course from $250/person tasting menu available, as well as one for the kids for $75/person. Optional wine pairings are available as well.

Call 212-613-8660 to reserve.