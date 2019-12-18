Where To Dine Out For An Exquisite Holiday Meal In Miami 2019

It’s the most wonderful time of year, so why not take the stress out of the holiday season and leave your meals up to the experts? From decadent brunches to gourmet dining experiences with special prix-fixe menus, and even a few tips on entertaining at home, we’ve rounded up the top destinations to take your holiday celebrations to this year in Miami.

CECCONI’S

Photo Credit: Cecconi’s Miami

Miami’s gorgeous garden restaurant, Cecconi’s—located inside the exclusive Soho Beach House—is a great choice to celebrate this year’s festivities with the whole family. Enjoy a decadent Italian-style feast on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in one of Miami’s most sought-after destinations, that feels festive at any time of the year. To make a reservation, please email [email protected]

HABITAT AT 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

Head to the beautiful 1 Hotel South Beach’s signature restaurant, Habitat, for Christmas Eve Dinner or Christmas Day brunch. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant will be offering a four-course prix-fixe menu for $85/person from 6-11 p.m., which features restaurant favorites such as patatas bravas, bucatini pasta, braised short ribs and more. On Christmas Day brunch, enjoy a hearty Christmas feast from 12-4 p.m., including brunch stations, a sushi bar, carving stations, dessert and bakery selections and so much more for $95/person for adults, or $45/person for children under 12 years old. To make a reservation, please call (833) 625-3111.

BOURBON STEAK

Photo Credit: Bourbon Steak

For a delicious meal that’s perfect for everyone in the family, head to famed steakhouse, Bourbon Steak, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. For the occasion, they’re offering a three-course prix-fixe Christmas menu including seasonal dishes like roasted butternut squash soup, prime cuts, rack of lamb, foie gras, poached lobster and so much more, for $110/person from 5-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations should be made through OpenTable. For parties of 12 or more, please email [email protected].

ETARU

Photo Credit: ETARU

Situated right on Hallandale’s beachside with oceanfront views, ETARU is another great option for a delicious holiday meal. From Monday, December 23rd through Sunday, December 29th, both ETARU locations (Hallandale and Las Olas), will be offering a special holiday menu featuring favorites like the Kampachi Sashimi, Pork Dumplings with mushrooms, Lobster Tempura, miso black cod and more, priced at $85/person. And of course, guests will end their meal with ETARU’s signature, brimming dessert platter filled with fresh fruit and tasty sweets. Reservations for both locations can be made at www.etarurestaurant.us.

JAYA AT THE SETAI

Photo Credit: Jaya at the Setai

In celebration of all things merry and bright, Jaya at The Setai invites guests to join Executive Chef Vijay Veena for an elaborate, “East meets West” a la carte dinner featuring an array of Asian-inspired plates along with American staple dishes. The East meets West dinner will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a decadent menu featuring highlights like the Wagyu Enoki Roll, Foie Gras and King Crab puff pastry, Wok lobster and more. Additionally, Jaya will be hosting a Christmas Day brunch, complete with a gourmet brunch buffet with all the works, including a raw bar station, carving stations, free-flowing Louis Roederer Champagne and live jazz music in the hotel’s iconic courtyard. The Christmas Brunch is priced at $145 per person and $65 per child (ages 5-12 years old) from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be placed on Opentable, or by calling (855) 923-7899.

KATSUYA BRICKELL

Photo Credit: Katsuya Brickell

Embark on a culinary journey to Japan this Christmas dinner and try something different at Katsuya Brickell. On Christmas Day, Katsuya is offering a prix-fixe menu of $45/person, served family-style, including robata Christmas ham with a pumpkin purée, cedar wood-grilled salmon with caper brown butter cream sauce and cauliflower purée, and mushroom gyoza with ponzu espuma and black winter truffle. For dessert, indulge in Katsuya’s Sweet Bread Pudding over salted caramel sauce topped with vanilla ice cream. Guests can pair their meal with an assortment of wines hand-selected by Katsuya’s Sommelier. For reservations, please call (305) 859-0200.

CAFE MARTORANO FORT LAUDERDALE

For a true, Italian-style Feast of the Seven Fishes, head to Fort Lauderdale’s celebrity-favored Cafe Martorano, from chef Steve Martorano, on Christmas Eve. While the cozy cafe will transport you to Italy on any given day of the week, Christmas Eve’s dinner will be extra-special, featuring some of the restaurant’s most beloved seafood dishes. Guests will indulge in Baked Clams with Italian bread crumbs; Fried Calamari—always fresh, never frozen, with Italian hot peppers and basil; Shrimp Scampi with a white whine garlic butter sauce and toasted bread; Fried Smelts; Cold seafood salad; Linguine with white clam sauce; and Fried Grouper with hot and sweet pepper. For reservations, please call (954) 561-2554.

AT-HOME BONUS:

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

For those who are entertaining at home, we have the perfect touch to make for a memorable holiday cocktail that everyone will love. Entitled the ‘Coquito Trigo,’ this popular drink from Trigo is a Puerto Rican libation, made from a creamy blend of aged rum with coconut cream and spices. It makes for the ultimate after-dinner treat that will transport you to the beautiful island in one sip.