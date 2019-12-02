Photo Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

Luxury Cognac brand LOUIS XIII released a musical composition dubbed “One Note Prelude,” using only one note for the entire song. The single note—G-Sharp—is based on the distinct sound that two signature Louis XIII Baccarat glasses make when toasting.

Reflecting how even a single drop of the coveted Cognac can produce a world of complexity and dimension, the symphony—written by Paris-based Israeli pianist Yaron Herman—uses just the G-Sharp note in different ways and octaves, to create a complete and emotional journey through song. “The symphony has a complex simplicity,” he began. “It’s just one note, but with many dimensions and many revelations. The idea that one note, like one drop of LOUIS XIII, can evolve over time and reveal itself was something that I found fascinating.”

Photo Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

To further add to the melody, the brand added a pair of specially choreographed robotic arms, each holding a Baccarat crystal LOUIS XIII glass with Cognac inside, that come together to produce that lingering G-Sharp note, off of which the “One Note Prelude” was based. The robots are timed so that they perfectly unite with the melody at the precise angle, to create that signature sound.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

“Tasting LOUIS XIII Cognac is all about the aromas, the depth of flavors, the texture, and, of course, the sound,” began Ludovic du Plessis, Global Executive Director for LOUIS XIII. “When you toast two glasses together you get this long, drawn-out note, which is a part of the overall experience. ‘One Note Prelude’ composition not only pays tribute to the musical note, but also expresses the complexity that can be found in a single note, as an echo to the tasting of just one drop of LOUIS XIII Cognac.”

Photo Credit: Louis XIII Cognac