In Las Vegas, Halloween is more than just one night to celebrate. This year, take advantage of the fright-filled week and weekend ahead and do a little bit of everything. From Halloween parties at some of the hottest nightclubs in town to upscale cocktail bars mixing up spooky specialty drinks, to a haunting cruise and other thrilling events, here are some of the most extravagant ways to celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Palms Casino Resort

On Oct. 31, Palms Casino Resort will launch the KAOS Dome, Las Vegas’ largest climate-controlled, fully enclosed dome structure. To celebrate its unveiling, there will be “Demon Dome” Halloween party featuring a special performance by Cardi B on Thursday and singer Miguel (Nov. 1). XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas welcomes Black Coffee & Themba (Oct. 31), Diplo with special guest Anna Lunoe (Nov. 1), The Chainsmokers (Nov. 2) and Cedric Gervais (Nov. 3).

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace kicks off Halloween week with Steve Aoki (Oct. 29) and continues with DJ Fergie (Oct. 31), Illenium (Nov. 1) and Tiësto (Nov. 2). Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand gets into the Halloween spirit with Calvin Harris (Oct. 31), Steve Aoki (Nov. 1), Cash Cash (Nov. 2) and DJ Spider (Nov. 3). On Halloween night, DJ Pauly D headlines the festivities at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. The party at Drai’s continues with rapper Da Baby (Nov. 1), Migos (Nov. 2) and DJ Franzen (Nov. 3). The Venetian Resort & Casino’s TAO Nightclub kicks off the Halloween festivities with DJ Mustard and a $5,000 costume contest (Oct. 31) and leads into the weekend with Wellman (Nov. 1) and rapper Sheck Wes (Nov. 2).

Photo Credit: Alibi Ultra Lounge

If you’re in the mood for cocktails, upscale bars and lounges all over the Strip are mixing up some of their signature spooky libations. At Aria Resort & Casino’s Alibi Ultra Lounge, choose between the Ghostly Encounter with Crème de Cassis, vodka, pomegranate juice, orange bitters and blackberries with a black sugar rim or The Antidote with vodka, amaretto, pineapple juice, club soda and strawberry puree. Lily Bar & Lounge at Bellagio Hotel & Casino offers the Lychee Lookee with vodka, lime juice, lychee puree and club soda, garnished with lychee and blueberry eyeballs; the Con Gusand(old) Fashioned with mezcal, grand mariner, agave, orange bitters and soda all smoked in a dome; and the Black Widow—a mix of white rum and coconut cream, poured over a white cotton candy “web” and gummy spiders. All cocktails are offered through Oct. 31.

Photo Credit: The Venetian Resort/The Palazzo Resort

The Venetian Resort and The Palazzo Resort have a special Halloween-themed cocktail menu available at Rosina, The Dorsey and Electra Cocktail Club. At Rosina, try the Golden Apple—a nice blend of apple brandy and bourbon, garnished with fresh-grated cinnamon. Each Golden Apple cocktail is paired with a decadent pumpkin-spiced caramel apple. The Dorsey and Electra Cocktail Club offer cocktails such as the Jame-o-Lantern with Jameson, Yellow Chartreuse, Antica Carpano and chocolate bitters with an orange-twist garnish; the Oogie Boogie with Altos Tequila, fresh lime, ginger syrup and club soda; and It’s Alive! with Absolut Elyx, fresh lime, lemon, simple syrup, matcha powder, egg white, a dash of cream and club soda. If you’re not sure which cocktail to order, you can enjoy complimentary samples from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. on Oct. 31. All of these cocktails will be available throughout the weekend. In addition to serving up spooky cocktails, Electra Cocktail Club will also host a costume contest on Oct. 31. Guests and groups interested must sign up by 9 p.m. at the Electra host stand.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Las Vegas

On Halloween night, Four Seasons Las Vegas will host a patio barbecue bash at PRESS. While enjoying the views of the lush private pool, feast on culinary delights courtesy of Jack Arnold of Snake River Farms, Big Green Egg and Able Baker Brewing. The evening will feature regional Asian and American specialties such as Korean kalbi short beef, Thai beef sirloin satay, smoked baby back ribs with maple barbecue sauce, a variety of side dishes and a delectable dessert station featuring s’mores cooked to order and homemade gelato. Costumes are highly encouraged. The event begins at 6 p.m. For reservations, call 702-632-5121.

Photo Credit: Lake Las Vegas

Set sail on Lake Las Vegas’ La Contessa Yacht for the Ship Wrecked Haunted Costume Party. This two-hour spooky pirate-themed haunted cruise will feature passed hors d’oeuvres, drink specials, live entertainment, a DJ and a costume contest. The cruise is open to guests 21 and up and begins at 8 p.m. For tickets, click here.