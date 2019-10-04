Karrueche
Daniel Neiditch And Evander Holyfield Fight For Autism In New York

News, Philanthropy

New York real estate mogul Daniel Neiditch was seen punching above his weight against four-time heavyweight champion of the world, Evander Holyfield. While punching above his weight isn’t uncommon for Neiditch, who has received numerous accolades for his involvement in luxury property management—including a previous spot in Manhattan’s top ten listing agents—this time, it was all for charity. The charity boxing match, which took place in his New York apartment, was in support of autism awareness and the mission to knockout autism for good.

autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch

With the recent increase in autism awareness and recent Autism Cares Bill, which President Donald Trump just signed, the charity boxing match was the perfect way to further support the efforts.

The match, which occurred on Thursday, Sept. 27, was sponsored by River 2 River Realty, Inc.—of which Neiditch is president—and Louis XIII, along with the U.S. ambassador, Maximilien Pats, who was also in attendance. Other attendees included two-time champion boxer, Paulie Malignaggi, as well as representatives from the charity Room to Grow. Neiditch is additionally hosting Room to Grow’s annual event at Guastavino’s in Manhattan, as well, in April 2020.

autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch

The match ended amicably, with both Neiditch and Holyfield coming out on top as winners. “I’d love to thank you guys for coming out tonight. Evander is going to sign these gloves and we’re going to auction them off so that we can raise some money to knock out autism, together,” said Neiditch after the match.

See below for images from the match.

autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch
autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch
autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch
autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch
autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch
autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch
autism
Courtesy Daniel Neiditch
