Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After "Game Of Thrones"
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life
Michael B. Jordan’s First Collection For Coach Pops Up At The Beverly Center

Fashion, News

Coach x Michael B. JordanPhoto Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA for Coach

Coach has opened a first-of-its-kind retail experience with its experiential Coach X MBJ pop-up at Los Angeles’ Beverly Center’s Grand Court, which feature the exclusive Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection.

The brand’s collaboration with “Creed” star Jordan—the global face of Coach menswear—will be on-sale for a limited time from now through October 15.

Coach x Michael B. JordanPhoto Credit: © 2019 Leo Volcy

The retail experience will feature engaging interactive technology designed exclusively for the collection. Through this content, customers will be able to learn some of the authentic moves from the world of Naruto, a popular Japanese anime and manga series of which the collection was inspired.

The collection combines Coach’s craftsmanship with Jordan’s affinity for functional fashion and graphic codes from Naruto. The collection references the trademark “eye” motifs reimagined with Coach’s Retro C graphic, tying back to the story of Naruto Uzumaki himself of which Jordan relates his own narrative. The campaign was also shot in Japan, which ties together the collaboration’s aesthetic and intention completely.

Coach x Michael B. JordanPhoto Credit: © 2019 Leo Volcy

This 32-piece collection of T-shirts, hoodies, shoes, backpacks and jackets (which include a luxe shearling coat) and a luxurious shearling coat, mark the actor’s design debut.

“As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront,” Jordan said in a press release. “Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations. I’m grateful to [Coach Creative Director] Stuart [Vevers] and Coach for providing me with the opportunity and expertise to execute a collection I’m extremely proud of.” 

Coach x Michael B. JordanPhoto Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA for Coach

Pieces in the collection range from $95 to $2500 and will all be available at the Beverly Center pop-up.

