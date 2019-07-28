louis vuitton
Michael B. Jordan & Lupus LA Host MBJAM With Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, Kyrie Irving, Omari Hardwick & More

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan and Niles Fitch

Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

Michael B. Jordan joined forces with Lupus LA for the third year in a row for MBJAM. Each year, the event garners a slew of A-list celebrities, athletes, children, advocates and lupus patients for a family fun day, not just to celebrate those individuals who thrive with the ailment, but also to raise funds and awareness to Lupus LA. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the organization, which works toward finding causes and cures for the autoimmune disease.

Michael B. Jordan
Adam Selkowitz, Michael B. Jordan, Toni Braxton and Nick Cannon

Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

This year, the event took place at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood in California, and brought out names like Jamie Foxx, Toni Braxton, Kyrie Irving, Omari Hardwick and many more, including Master of Ceremonies Nick Cannon and Chairman of Lupus LA, Adam Selkowitz.  “I believe Lupus LA and the MBJAM team are raising more awareness for lupus than ever before,” began Selkowitz. “The more we can do to give a face to what is so often referred to as an ‘invisible’ disease, the greater shot we have at finding a cure.”

Michael B. Jordan
Jamie Foxx

Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

Michael B. Jordan attended with his mother Donna, and his sister Jamila. He took to the stage to explain how lupus has personally affected his and his family’s lives. “My mom suffers from lupus,” the Creed actor began. “When we moved to LA as a family and needed resources to help her, Lupus LA was the first place we turned. They’ve been awesome to us, so we wanted to give back in a meaningful way. That’s when MBJAM was born. Lupus is a tough disease. It affects not only the person suffering, but the caretakers as well. MBJAM is really meant to be a chance for lupus patients and their families to let their guards down and have fun.”

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan and his mother Donna Jordan

Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

Michael B. Jordan
Toni Braxton and Nick Cannon

Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

The Jordan family presented Ashley Ramirez, a lupus patient, as well as her family wit the first ever Jordan Family Kindred Hearts Award. For more information or to learn more, please visit the Lupus LA website by clicking here

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving

Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Lupus LA

