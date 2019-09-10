These 5-star hotels have that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ thanks to the artful touch of some of the world’s top fashion designers. Read on for where to stay in true haute style!

Bvlgari Hotel London

Photo Credit: Bvlgari Hotel London

The Bvlgari Hotel London is a magical merging of fashion and hospitality. Located in the ultra-chic Knightsbridge neighborhood of London, this is the ultimate in high-end hotel, thanks to details like custom-made silk curtains with patterns inspired by classic Bvlgari jewelry, design details like Bvlgari silver candlesticks, and Bvlgari-brand chandeliers. In the rooms, you’ll find a delightfully surprising minibar in the form of custom-made leather trunks (which mask the top shelf spirits inside); this is one of only two properties in the world that feature said trunks, and they are, sadly, not for sale. The hotel’s suites are some of the largest in London, with features like fireplaces, wraparound balconies, kitchens, dining rooms, offices, large walk-in wardrobes, terraces and views of Knightsbridge and Hyde Park. Exclusive details like the showers in ivory onyx, carefully selected vintage Moroccan carpets from the Beni Ouarain tribes, contemporary chandeliers in Murano glass and upholstery fabrics specially designed and woven in Italy make the space extra special. What additionally makes this haute hotel one to beat is its extras: The Workshop, its on-site gym—founded by Lee Mullins (one of the world’s top trainers)—is an innovative as they come, offering a comprehensive health analysis and body composition workout based on framework assessment. The Bvlgari Spa is one of the largest and most exclusive spas in London, offering a stunning swimming pool lined with shimmering green and gold mosaic tiles and vitality pool tiled entirely by gold leaf mosaic, with spa treatments that are among the most innovative you’d find in London—including being the only hotel to offer the NASA-scientist developed skincare brand 111Skin. It also houses Sette and Nolita Social from NY-based hospitality company LDV Hospitality, and the hotel’s Il Bar is the perfect place to enjoy La Dolce Vita with an Italian aperitivo at the bar.

171 Knightsbridge, London SW7 1DW

Palazzo Versace Dubai



As created by Versace doyenne, designer Donatella, Palazzo Versace Dubai is a Neoclassical masterpiece (albeit one with subtle traces of Arabian architecture). On arrival, for example, guests are greeted by the ‘Pietra di Fiume’ design of the iconic Medusa and Greek décor. A walk through the 5-star hotel’s public spaces reveals several exclusive designs and fabrics from Versace, while lagoon pools and reflection ponds add a serene touch. Every single piece of furniture and fabric that adorns the hotel’s 215 hotel rooms and suites and 169 residences, is designed and tailor-made by Versace exclusively for the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai. The same goes for the furnishings of the hotels eight restaurants and bars, three outdoor pools and endless landscaped gardens. In addition to the quintessential Versace glamour, the Dubai property has the distinction of housing music maestro Quincy Jones‘ first-ever bar, the appropriately named Q’s B and Lounge. This ‘Best Music Bar in Dubai’ winner showcases world-class performances from emerging artists handpicked by the 28-time Grammy winner himself. Q’s is, quite simply, a must.

Jaddaf Waterfront – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Hotel De Crillon – Les Grands Appartements by Karl Lagerfeld

Photo Credit: Hotel de Crillon

One of the crown jewels of the iconic Place de la Concorde in Paris is Les Grands Appartements at Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, an 18th-century, 3,606 square foot space reimagined by the late king of Paris, Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld cherry-picked everything about these suite, from custom-designing the furniture to personally composing the color schemes, to selecting the delicately nuanced marble in the bathrooms and linens on the beds. That’s why, perhaps, the suites are perfection: Under Lagerfeld’s watchful eye, no less than nine layers of paint were used—along with a special comb—to achieve the color and texture of the walls. He chose historical sculptures and moldings to evoke the style that the property would have had when it was first built in the 18th century, and photos from his own private collection that he took himself at Versailles adorn the dining room walls. Likewise, the chandeliers all come from his private collection, one of which has crystals that were all hand-selected by Karl himself. Best of all, this man, myth and legend incorporated sly, secret doors throughout the spaces ensuring that even long after he’s gone, Karl Lagerfeld will continue to surprise.

10 Place de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France

Lungarno Collection’s Hotel Lungarno – A Ferragamo family hotel

Photo Credit: Lungaro Collection

The Lungarno Collection is owned by the Ferragamo family, which should be enough to speak to its pedigree. This stunning hotel collection is spread throughout Florence and Rome, and at its beating heart is Hotel Lungarno, a Firenze-based boutique hotel located along the Arno River with the Ponte Vecchio as its backdrop. The cerulean, white and leather living room is suspended over the river, creating the illusion of a high-end yacht or boat, and is just steps away from the hotel’s 1 star Michelin restaurant, Borgo San Jacopo. Needless to say, guests staying here have the creme de la creme of Florence at their disposal, including free access to the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum, as well as exclusive access to one of the top jewelry brands on the Ponte Vecchio, Fratelli Piccini.

Borgo S. Jacopo, 14, 50125 Florence, Italy

Tortuga Bay Hotel at Puntacana Resort & Club – Designed by Oscar de la Renta



Tortuga Bay is the only hotel in the world developed by the late, great Oscar de la Renta, and though it went through a massive renovation in 2017, the Dominican Republic-based resort still has his signature touches throughout (partially because Oscar de la Renta Home fabrics are found throughout). Markham Roberts was the designer of choice for the resort’s refresh, but given that he worked with the iconic fashion designer’s widow, Annette de la Renta, to carry on his vision, it goes without saying that fans of the hotel will approve the redesigned dining room, new custom-made furniture and inviting new pool bar.

Punta Cana Resort & Golf Club, Higüey 23000, Dominican Republic

Halekulani – The Halekulani Suite, Designed by Vera Wang

Photo Credit: Halekulani

Head to Honolulu for some breathtaking interiors by Vera Wang at Halekulani, a hotel which could easily be your wedding destination of choice… or your preferred honeymoon spot. As designed by Wang, the Halekulani Suite is adorned with island-inspired elements, hand-selected accessory collections as well as unique and rare furnishings from Hawaii, Asia and the Pacific. The suite’s master bath features warm exotic woods and a sleek stone finish that evokes the ambiance of a private spa. The dining room, set with classic china and glassware, accommodates an intimate dinner for two or a gala dinner for six. The suite’s color palette couples elegant neutral with jewel-like accents of colored silk and a mixed selection of natural organic fabrics and textiles. The fully covered lanai directly 2 of 2 Halekulani Suite Fact Sheet overlooking the beach provides the option for relaxed open-air dining or loungingGuests of The Halekulani Suite may enjoy private, en-suite treatments from Spa Halekulani’s full menu of rejuvenating massages, body and facial therapies, hair and nail care services.

2199 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815

London West Hollywood – Vivienne Westwood-Inspired Penthouse

Photo Credit: London West Hollywood

When Vivienne Westwood does something, she goes big or stays home. That’s the story at her “inspired,” bi-level 11,000 square foot penthouse at the London West Hollywood. This 6,000 square foot space is a doozy: there’s a 5,000 square foot, private outdoor rooftop terrace with panoramic city views, exclusive art and décor, a 2,000 square foot Grand Salon with polished stone floors, large corner sofas, bespoke cabinetry and rich furniture and a Vivienne Westwood squiggle pattern rug, first seen in Westwood’s seminal 1981 Pirate Collection. There are two atriums—one of which has a textured stone wall where water cascades into a raised pool—a media room, a full-sized kitchen and a dining room. Best of all, guests who book this suite are treated to exclusive designer experiences, including one hour of private shopping at the Vivienne Westwood store in West Hollywood and a special discount on all purchases; His and Her gift bags from Vivienne Westwood upon check-in; and Vivienne Westwood-branded amenities within the suite.

1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Round Hill Hotel and Villas – The Pineapple House by Ralph Lauren

Photo Credit: Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Head to the Pineapple House—the pineapple being a symbol of welcome—at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica for the ultimate welcoming committee… a designer paradise, courtesy of Ralph Lauren. The fashion designer’s love for the property runs deep, and runs long—he purchased his first property at the hotel in 1985, which quickly became the Lauren family’s favorite vacation spot, and is now officially their home away from home. Under Lauren’s watchful eye, the Pineapple House—which is filled with over-the-top guestrooms that overlook the Caribbean Sea as well as the resort’s double-edge infinity pool—transformed into paradise, with plantation-shuttered windows or balconies, white linen-adorned four-poster beds, quaint sitting areas and spacious bathrooms boasting walk-in showers, soaking tubs and dual vanities. He also supervised the design of the hotel’s on-property restaurant, The Grill, as well as the redesign of the Elemis spa, located in a beautifully-restored 18th century plantation house.

John Pringle Drive, Montego Bay, Jamaica

St. Regis New York – The Dior Suite

Photo Credit: St. Regis New York

Parisian glamour is personified in the chicest way possible at The St. Regis New York thanks to its delectable Dior Suite. The suite, which is inspired by the Dior ateliers in Paris, features marble flooring, a dressing area and loads of velvet to satisfy even the pickiest of fashionistas. Guests who stay here receive the quintessential 24 hour St. Regis Butler Service, two items pressed upon arrival, shoe shine, as well as packing and unpacking services.

Two East 55th Street At, 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022

Hotel Icon – The Designer Suite by Vivienne Tam

Photo Credit: Hotel Icon

The Designer Suite by Vivienne Tam at Hong Kong’s Hotel Icon is personally curated by Vivienne herself and exudes her signature brand of Eastern chic, drawing inspiration from Shanghai’s Art Deco era. Guests who book this suite will discover high ceilings inspired by traditional Chinese screens; an “Opera Girl” portrait made of Swarovski crystals; a cozy, utterly comfy and ultra-stylish “Ploum” sofa by Bouroullec Brother; and a porcelain plaque personally selected from the designer’s New York apartment.

17 Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Patrick Hellmann Schlosshotel – The Grunewald Suite by Karl Lagerfeld

Photo Credit: Schlosshotel Berlin

We love the pink paradise that is the Grunewald Suite at the Patrick Hellmann Schlosshotel in Berlin. As designed by the late, great Karl Lagerfeld, the suite features a romantic, marble-tiled bathroom, a lovely living room with Art Deco furniture and a private balcony overlooking the hotel’s garden. Included in the pricetag of the stellar suite is one limo transfer to or from the airport or train station.

Brahmsstraße 10, 14193 Berlin, Germany

Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, Cannes – The Christian Dior Suite

Photo Credit: Fabrice Rambert

Talk about haute couture accommodation! The Christian Dior Suite at the storied Hotel Barriere Le Majestic Cannes is a visual feast. This suite is pure opulence: the dining room features a stone and Hungarian herringbone parquet floor and an impressive table in Louis XVI style is surrounded by medallion chairs upholstered in grey and silver, all beneath a rotunda recalling that of the ceiling in the boutique on Avenue Montaigne. Embellished with silks and velvets, framed sketches and photographs, and embroidered bed linen, the bedrooms also bear the hallmark of haute couture with their Pullman armchairs, canework headboards and a replica of Christian Dior’s desk. If that isn’t enough, fashionistas, know this: for twelve days every year, during the Cannes Film Festival, the French design house moves into one of the hotel’s top suites, where stars come to choose their evening wear mere hours before being snapped on La Croisette’s red carpet.

10 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06407 Cannes, France