The X-Suit Is The Suit Of The Future

Fashion, News, Sponsored Post

Think (or search) Cary Grant lounging around in a tuxedo, Fred Astaire tap dancing in a white tie and coattails. The X-Suit embodies sprezzatura for the 21st Century. One day, fashion designer, fitness enthusiast and avid traveler Maximilien Perez simply decided to liberate modern man from the tailored and elegant but stiff suit, and in 2017 unveiled his unbelievable creation. It is high tech-treated with rich, yet lightweight fabrics, perfectly crafted for an impeccable fit and breathability—as comfortable as sweats because they are surprisingly stretchy. The X-Suit naturally moves with you and remains unscathed in your carry-on.

x-suitPhoto Credit: X-Suit

This and other marvels have propelled men’s fashion revolution joined by unstoppable guys of excellent taste, even more so if they happen to be frequent travelers, for business or pleasure.The always cool threads are liquid and stain repellent, odor neutralizing and wrinkle proof—from your flight, to the boardroom and even to that dinner date at your special, classy little restaurant in Paris. With extended wear—even overnight—it will still hang with its enduring, flawless grace, maintaining that winning look.

X-SuitPhoto Credit: X-Suit

The extensively tested and unique high-tech finishes applied to each piece—including business and casual pants, jackets and blazers in a wide range of US and EU sizes—are patented, 100% vegan and far superior to those used by competitors using the highest quality materials and practices. Inseams are always long, so that haberdashers are able to fit and hem as needed for the most perfect and customized fit. Because the House of X believes that nothing should get in the way of your flow.

For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here.

