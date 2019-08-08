Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Being camera-ready is highly important to Lindsay McCormick. After many years in the media, the sports broadcaster and TV show host who covers top-tier sporting events such as The Super Bowl and the Mayweather/Pacquiao fight, has been seen on the small screen—she is currently a judge on Entrepreneur’s “‘Elevator Pitch—as well as the big one (opposite Shemar Moore, she played a talk show host in the romantic comedy, “The Bounce Back”), has moved away from conventional makeup and is making the move to 100% clean beauty. We chatted with McCormick about why she’s going au naturel, the challenges she’s faced as a female in a male-dominated industry and why—when it comes to both beauty and life—less is always so much more.

Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

As a female in sports, do you think the world will be surprised that this is the path you’ve decided to take? What made you decide to get into this?

The common thread I’ve found with women in the sports world is that they all take amazing care of their bodies — from the food they eat, to working out, to even finding new recovery methods. My favorite perk of working at ESPN was the incredible employee gym. I don’t think any of the other health conscious broadcasters and athletes I worked with would be surprised that I’ve become passionate about clean beauty products.

I joke that my grandma was the one who started the trend and was well before her time. Due to health issues with her liver, she would make her own soaps and cosmetics. She would look at every single ingredient in her shampoos, conditioners, and lotions. She was the definition of clean beauty before any of us had heard of the term. About two and a half years ago, when I was poisoned by an antibiotic called Cipro, I began to have issues with my liver and muscles, and developed numerous chemical sensitivities. If I wanted to regain my health, I had no choice but to start this process of eliminating chemicals.

Growing up, were you into beauty, a tomboy, or a bit of both?

I was the polar opposite of a tomboy. My mom signed me up for dance class at 3, and I began competing at 7. Along with the other girls competing, I wore makeup. It was simply part of the uniform. I was also raised in Texas, where the more makeup you had on the better, and we practiced “the higher the hair, the closer to heaven.” I look back on photos now, especially the spray tan prom memories, and think, “Did I really need all of that?”

Is there a reason you decided to focus on natural beauty?

My primary reason for the switch was my health, but as I started the process of switching brands, I discovered companies truly trying to make a difference, oftentimes led by powerful women. I feel fortunate to be a part of Entrepreneur’s show, “Elevator Pitch,” because it has exposed me to more female-owned and operated companies. I made it my mission this year to find more businesses with inspiring female leaders and to help out in any way I could.

Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

What are some of your go-to products from your line, and from others?

My go-to products are the eyeshadow palettes from BeautyCounter by Gregg Renfrew, their Color Intense Lipstick in “Little Black Dress,” Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation (I bought two colors and blend the two for the perfect match), and their Countersun sunscreen. You can’t go wrong with this brand; it’s the first clean makeup line I tried that actually looks amazing in photos. During the summer, I tend to get oilier on my t-zone, so I bring 100% Pure’s Bamboo Blur Powder to work with me. As for products I put on the rest of my body, I stick to anything by Osea or Nubian Heritage. Sometimes plain organic coconut oil does the trick as well. It’s taken almost three years to switch my products over. (I’m still searching for the perfect clean lip liner and eyelash glue!)

You’re on camera quite a bit, and TV makeup can be quite tough on your skin. How do you combat that?

LM: If there is a makeup artist on-set, I typically arrive with a layer of clean foundation and bring my own makeup in a bag. As the day progresses they look at the monitor and add other products based on what’s needed. But having that first layer of natural products helps a lot! When I’m speaking on-stage or on a panel, I’ll use a makeup artist who only uses natural products, or I’ll do my makeup myself.

What is your daily skincare routine, on working days and otherwise?

Switching my skincare routine over has had its challenges. I’ve found during this process that some healthier alternatives break me out or that I’ll have an allergic reaction to an ingredient or two. So while my makeup routine is now fully clean, this one is still a work in progress. Thankfully, two of my best friends are switching to clean beauty as well, so we’ll recommend products to each other and share experiences.

On days when I’m not on camera, I like to give my skin a break. I’ll start my the day with 100% Pure Bright Eyes eye masks, then I cleanse with Shani Darden’s Daily Cleansing Serum, slather my face with BeautyCounter’s Countersun sunscreen and Candula Lip Conditioner. Two or three years ago, I would never have walked out of the house like this. But with age comes wisdom, confidence, and not caring what other people think. [Laughs.]

My nightly routine after a day of work consists of removing my makeup with a combination of 100% Pure Rose Micellar Cleansing Water, BeautyCounter One-Step Makeup Remover Wipes, and Shani Darden’s Daily Cleansing Serum. I also use a vibrating Opus Luxe tool by Nion Beauty to help break down the makeup. If I still have stubborn eye makeup, I take a tiny bit of BeautyCounter’s Countermatch Eye Rescue Cream on a q-tip to finish the job. I leave that on as my nightly eye cream along with their Countertime serum and lotion.

Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Are there lifestyle/dietary changes you made for the sake of natural beauty?

I recently had some blood work done that showed a surprising amount of plastic in my system. Fortunately my friend Natasha has inspired me through her own process of eliminating plastic in her home. I no longer use plastic water bottles or containers, and I get takeout from restaurants that use recycled paper containers instead. It’s not the easiest to carry around a glass water bottle everywhere you go, but I figure it gives you a little arm workout as well!

Speaking of on-camera work, you’re quite glam and very beautiful. Working in sports, has that ever been an issue? How have you dealt with it?

That’s very kind of you to say. Thank you. I’ve had employers say to me, “Because you look this way, our viewers, who are predominantly men, won’t believe you know the sport and the ins and outs of the game.” Since when is there an inverse correlation between intelligence and outer appearance? I know plenty of women who are beautiful, smart, and understand the rules of the game. Look at World Cup winner Alex Morgan.

Have you ever been discriminated against because of your looks, especially given that you’re working in a largely male dominated field? Have you ever been treated less than fairly, or encountered issues with any athletes?

To be honest, I’m sure there are some jobs I won because of the way I look and other jobs I lost. “Presentation” rightfully means a lot in the world of broadcasting and entertainment, but at the same time we must avoid pigeonholing or stereotyping. On the whole, I’m probably not someone who can complain about discrimination.

You’re now getting into acting as well. How did that evolve? Where would you like to see that aspect of your career go?

I came out to LA for a two-week vacation and happened to receive a phone call from a friend who told me about a project he was working on that had a cast member drop out due to a scheduling conflict. They had to replace her in 48 hours, and the project was “The Bounce Back.” I had little experience at the time, other than stunt and body double work for the lead on the TNT show “Leverage” and Acting 101 class from Auburn University. But I agreed to do “The Bounce Back” because I knew how incredible everyone around me would be, and I love a good challenge. If another opportunity presents itself organically, then I would love to give it another shot. I simply try to surround myself with amazing people and then see where I can make a contribution.