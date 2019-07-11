Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano

It was a massive day of celebration for not only the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team, but also gender equality, on Wednesday.

Team members such as Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Tobin Heath had every right to look so gleeful, as they were cheered by thousands and showered with confetti given that they took home the FIFA World Cup on Sunday in Lyon, France, besting the Netherlands 2-0.

Photo Credit: Richard Drew/AP

Throughout the parade, the team toasted to their accomplishments with bottles of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame, the prestige cuvee from Veuve Clicquot that was created in honor of Madame Clicquot, the fearless businesswoman behind the brand. Their libation of choice was a very well-placed, strategic fit for these fearless female leaders as it’s meant to honor audacious, trailblazing women.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also added to the day’s celebrations by signing a pay equity legislation for New York state, showing his support for the World Cup-winning team and their own battle for equal pay.

Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

“This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better, we have to love more and hate less,” Megan Rapinoe, who scored a penalty kick during the game, and in doing so, became the oldest woman to score in a World Cup final (she was also named player of the match). She added during her speech at the parade, “Listen more and talk less. It is our responsibility to make this world a better place.”