Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
Inside Haute Living’s Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills
Inside Haute Living’s Beauty Summit Kick-Off Dinner, Presented By Juvéderm At Residences By Armani/Casa
How Giancarlo Stanton Is Planning On Making History With The New York Yankees
Derek Jeter Transitions From The Field To Front Office As Miami Marlins’ CEO

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Celebrates World Cup Victory In NYC

News

USA Women's SoccerPhoto Credit: Michael Loccisano

It was a massive day of celebration for not only the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team, but also gender equality, on Wednesday.

Team members such as Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Tobin Heath had every right to look so gleeful, as they were cheered by thousands and showered with confetti given that they took home the FIFA World Cup on Sunday in Lyon, France, besting the Netherlands 2-0.

USA Women's SoccerPhoto Credit: Richard Drew/AP

Throughout the parade, the team toasted to their accomplishments with bottles of Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame, the prestige cuvee from Veuve Clicquot that was created in honor of Madame Clicquot, the fearless businesswoman behind the brand. Their libation of choice was a very well-placed, strategic fit for these fearless female leaders as it’s meant to honor audacious, trailblazing women.

Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe during The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also added to the day’s celebrations by signing a pay equity legislation for New York state, showing his support for the World Cup-winning team and their own battle for equal pay.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall CeremonyPhoto Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

“This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better, we have to love more and hate less,” Megan Rapinoe, who scored a penalty kick during the game, and in doing so, became the oldest woman to score in a World Cup final (she was also named player of the match). She added during her speech at the parade, “Listen more and talk less. It is our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

