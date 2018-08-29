Photo Credit: Marion PR

Let’s face it: We’re all busy. Family, work, friends and more leave very little time for you. So we turned to Mallika Chopra, author of “Just Breathe: Meditation, Mindfulness, Movement and More,” an illustrated guide for kids (and adults) with easy, how-to exercises, for advice. We trust her, and so should you: After all, Chopra is the daughter of alternative medicine advocate and New Age figurehead Deepak Chopra.

” A comment I hear often from people is that they are unable to meditate. They can’t sit still or empty their mind or just don’t have the time. I want to assure you that those are fallacies: Thoughts are natural in meditation, you can move and adjust your position, and there are techniques you can do any time and any place,” Chopra tells us, continuing, “Meditation and mindfulness techniques help you find calm, focus better, and find more joy every day. A regular meditation practice is a powerful way to bring more peace into your every day life. Even a five minute daily practice can help you feel more anchored and in control. Combining a moment of reflection, a deep breath, and observing how you feel with any of the techniques above is a great way to start!”

Here, this mindfulness guru shares seven easy ways to explore living in the moment.

Photo Credit: korarit panmisap/shutterstock.com

1. Just breathe. It’s really that simple. When we panic, our mind and body reacts in a fight-or-flight or freeze mode. This was how our ancestors survived dangerous situations. But, in today’s world, we can be more mindful of how we approach situations. A deep breath helps transitions you from the automatic, fight-or-flight survival mode to react to a situation in a more thoughtful manner.

2. Observe the feelings in your body. Stress plays out in our body – in back aches, upset stomachs, butterflies, aches and pains. Being aware of where you hold your anxiety, breathing and stretching through it, can help you feel better.

3. Listen to others. Often when we are talking to other people, we are preoccupied or intent on expressing our own story or opinion. Try listening to your partner, kids, friend or associate without interrupting and just being present.

4. Listen to your inner dialogue. Many of us are self-critical or easily complain and condemn others. What you say to yourself shapes your experience. Try to spend a day being more positive in what you say to others and yourself. When you notice you are criticizing, condemning or complaining, shift the conversation.

5. Eat mindfully. Mealtimes don’t exist for many of us. We eat while doing work, while running to a meeting, miss meals altogether and then binge on snacks. Try eating a meal without any distractions. Put the television off, your cell phone away, and be aware of the different tastes of your food.

6. Take a walk outside. Nature is healing and can help you unwind from a stressful moment or day. Hopefully, even if you live in a city, you can find a park to take a walk. But even in the busy-ness of a crowded place, go outside, look up at the sky and feel the infinity above.

7. Express gratitude. When you are upset or disappointed, think of something you are grateful for. Gratitude gives perspective. At the end of each day, thinking of one thing you are grateful for will help you feel happier and more connected.