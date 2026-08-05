Residence Yacht Club is bringing its signature luxury yachting experience to the Hamptons and Montauk this summer, giving members a new way to explore one of the East Coast’s most sought after destinations. The expansion is marked by the arrival of White Star, an award winning Sunseeker Ocean 90 that combines contemporary design, premium comfort, and exceptional performance on the water.

The addition of White Star strengthens Residence Yacht Club’s growing luxury fleet while extending its presence beyond South Florida. Existing members, along with new clients, will now have access to exclusive yacht experiences throughout the Hamptons and Montauk, two destinations that continue to attract celebrities, business leaders, and luxury travelers during the summer season.

Designed with both relaxation and entertainment in mind, White Star stands out for its spacious open concept layout and seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. One of its most celebrated features is the award winning transformational beach club, creating an inviting waterfront space where guests can swim, unwind, or enjoy time with family and friends. Expansive decks, floor to ceiling panoramic windows, and a bright salon ensure every journey offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding coastline.

The yacht also features a luxurious primary suite, elegant guest accommodations, and professionally designed social spaces that make it equally suited for intimate escapes or larger gatherings. Every charter is supported by an experienced professional crew dedicated to delivering a personalized and effortless experience from departure to return.

With day charters and extended term charters available throughout the Hamptons and Montauk, guests can customize their itineraries around secluded beaches, waterfront dining, sunset cruises, or weekend celebrations. The flexibility allows visitors to experience the East End from a perspective that few travelers enjoy.

Residence Yacht Club has built its reputation by delivering white glove yacht experiences that rival the world’s finest luxury hospitality brands. Every outing is tailored to the client’s preferences, with bespoke itineraries, gourmet catering, concierge level planning, and attentive onboard service designed to create a seamless experience from start to finish.

As luxury travel continues to evolve toward more private and personalized experiences, the expansion into the Hamptons represents another milestone for Residence Yacht Club. With the arrival of the award winning White Star, members now have even greater opportunities to enjoy one of America’s premier summer destinations while experiencing the comfort, privacy, and sophistication that define modern luxury yachting.

For reservations and membership information, contact Residence Yacht Club at [email protected] or call (786) 625-7502.

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