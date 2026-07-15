The Best Restaurants in the Hamptons Right Now

The Hamptons dining scene operates on its own logic — a combination of world-class ambition, local ingredients, and the particular energy that descends on the East End every summer when the city empties out, and everyone ends up at the same table. This summer’s restaurant landscape is one of the strongest in years: beloved institutions holding their ground, new arrivals setting the agenda, and a handful of addresses that are worth building an entire weekend around. Here is where to eat.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alba Spiaggia

Alba Spiaggia, Montauk Yacht Club

The most buzzed-about new opening in the Hamptons this summer, Alba Spiaggia is Prince Street Hospitality’s coastal Italian concept at the Montauk Yacht Club — the waterfront extension of New York’s beloved Cucina Alba and LA’s ALBA, and the one that immediately became the reservation everyone wants. Executive Chef Adam Leonti leads a kitchen centered on wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta, seasonal seafood, and antipasti shaped by what’s fresh on the East End — all cooked over open fire in a dining room that seats 80 and pulls its design from the Italian coast: al fresco materiality, the owners’ personal art collection on the walls, and water views that encourage guests to stay considerably longer than they planned. Open to Montauk Yacht Club resort guests and outside visitors alike. Go before the summer figures out how good this is.

Topping Rose House, Bridgehampton

Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Bridgehampton outpost, inside the 19th-century mansion that is the only full-service luxury hotel on the South Fork, delivers one of the most consistently exceptional dining experiences on the East End. The seasonal menu draws from the property’s own kitchen garden and the surrounding farmland, with the level of technical polish that comes from one of the world’s most accomplished culinary organizations operating at something close to full commitment. The setting — inside or on the terrace — is flawless. Reserve well in advance for special occasions, or for any night when only the best will do.

Tutto Il Giorno, Sag Harbor

Gabby Karan de Felice’s Italian restaurant on Main Street in Sag Harbor has been one of the most beloved Hamptons dining rooms since it opened in 2008, and its longevity is earned. Two-thirds restaurant, one-third lifestyle boutique (the space is shared with Donna Karan’s Urban Zen brand), Tutto Il Giorno serves southern Italian cooking — handmade pastas, seasonal vegetables, pristine seafood — with the kind of warmth and ease that makes long lunches feel obligatory rather than indulgent. The name translates to “all day long.” That is exactly how you should treat it.

The American Hotel, Sag Harbor

One of the oldest continuously operating hotels in America, The American Hotel has been anchoring Sag Harbor’s historic Main Street since 1846 — and its restaurant, with Executive Chef Jonathan Parker’s inventive American-French cuisine and one of the most serious wine lists on the East End, remains one of the area’s most distinguished dining rooms. White tablecloths, impeccable service, a cellar that serious collectors make pilgrimages for. The kind of establishment that gets better the more you understand what it is.

1770 House, East Hampton

The historic inn on East Hampton’s Main Street offers one of the most layered dining experiences in the Hamptons: a traditional dining room upstairs for more formal occasions, a chic outdoor patio for summer evenings, and a downstairs tavern that has developed a devoted following of its own. The menu draws from local farms and waters, and is executed with a care that reflects the property’s respect for its setting and history. For a quieter, more considered dinner away from the scene, this is the address.

Maison Close, Southampton

The French Riviera arrived in Southampton this summer through Maison Close’s residency at the Capri Hotel — a poolside experience that channels the leisurely glamour of Saint-Tropez through elegant seafood dishes, Mediterranean-inspired fare, and unhurried brunches that carry easily into afternoon. It is the kind of collaboration that works because the DNA is genuinely aligned: a hotel that understands the assignment and a concept that knows how to translate coastal France to coastal New York without losing anything essential in the process.

Talya, Montauk

Talya has found its permanent home on the Montauk beachfront, and the address suits it completely. Greek flavors with subtle French influences — wild striped bass wrapped in vine leaves, crab orzo, kebabs with currants and pistachios — delivered in a setting that makes the most of the water and the light. It is among the most genuinely transportive dining experiences currently operating on the East End, and one of the better arguments for making the drive out to Montauk rather than staying closer to Southampton.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Candler

Barlume, Montauk

Chef Francesco Battisti’s waterfront restaurant blends Mediterranean ease with the particular energy Montauk does better than anywhere else: a lively bar scene, curated music, polished, maritime-inspired interiors, and a menu that leans coastal and indulgent in exactly the right proportion. The kind of place you arrive at for dinner and find yourself still at when the bar comes to life. Montauk has needed a restaurant that operates at this level for a while. Barlume delivers it.

Sirene, Montauk

In the former Main Prospect space, Sirene operates as a Mediterranean chophouse — mezze, kebabs, premium cuts of steak, and fresh seafood under one roof, with DJs on weekends to push the evening past its natural conclusion. It has the energy of a place that is aware of where it is without being enslaved to it, and the food is serious enough to bring people back regardless of the music.

Camp Rubirosa, East Hampton

The beloved New York City pizzeria brought its tie-dye pies and Italian-American comfort food to a permanent East Hampton home at 31 Race Lane — the former Laundry space — and it has quickly become one of the most fun rooms on the East End. Communal tables, outdoor cocktails, handmade pastas, and the kind of atmosphere that makes you feel like the summer is working out exactly as planned. Not the most formal dinner in the Hamptons, by design. One of the best.

Bilboquet, Southampton

The French brasserie that has long been a staple of the Manhattan scene arrived in the Hamptons with its harbor-side outdoor seating and translated seamlessly. Lively, reliably excellent, with the kind of consistency that makes it the right call for both a date night and a large group. The outdoor tables on a summer night are among the best seats in Southampton.

The Surf Lodge, Montauk

The Surf Lodge remains one of the defining social and dining experiences in Montauk — a waterfront institution where the line between restaurant, concert venue, and hangout blurs in a way that only works because it is executed this well. The menu is secondary to the experience, but it holds its own. The real reason to go is the light on the water as the afternoon turns to evening. There is nowhere quite like it on the East End.

Gigi’s MTK at Gurney’s, Montauk

As Gurney’s Montauk marks its centennial year with a full renovation, the resort’s new flagship restaurant Gigi’s MTK has replaced Scarpetta as the anchor dining experience on one of the East End’s most iconic oceanfront properties. The dining room seats 90 with an additional 125 on the outdoor patio — making it among the largest restaurants on the South Fork — with a menu centered on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and coastal signatures: Angry Lobster, giant shrimp scampi, the Gigi sushi roll. The setting, against Gurney’s famous stretch of ocean, does the rest. A worthy new chapter for one of Montauk’s oldest institutions.

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