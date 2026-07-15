The 10 Best Steakhouses in Miami

Miami’s steakhouse scene is, frankly, chaotic. It ranges from $1,000 cuts of A5 Wagyu to restaurants that have been known to serve pre-packaged grocery salad kits and call it fine dining. The difference between a great steakhouse night in Miami and a disappointing one is larger than in almost any other city, which makes the list below more useful than it might seem. These ten restaurants have earned their spots through consistently excellent beef, rooms worth dressing for, and the specific kind of energy that makes a steakhouse feel like an occasion rather than just a meal.

1. COTE Miami | Design District

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Courtesy of COTE Miami

The only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in Miami, and one of the most genuinely original dining experiences in the city. Four different kinds of American Wagyu, seven USDA Prime cuts, and five A5 selections cook tableside on smokeless grills built directly into each table, with expert servers who handle the timing with the precision of an Olympic archer. The Butcher’s Feast at $82 per person is the move: four cuts of beef, banchan sides, an egg soufflé that bubbles in a stone pot, two stews, and soft serve with soy sauce caramel at the end. The room feels like a glam sci-fi movie set. Nothing else in Miami quite does what COTE does, and the Michelin star exists for exactly that reason.

2. Sunny’s Steakhouse | Little River

180 NE 79th St, Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sunny’s Miami

Sunny’s started as a temporary pop-up under a banyan tree during the pandemic and became the most sought-after reservation in Miami. Now it is back for good, and somehow it feels even more special than the original version. The courtyard’s still the heart of the space, but now there is an indoor dining room with white tablecloths, soft lighting, and plenty of Art Deco touches. The steaks are dry-aged and grilled over live oak. The menu still makes room for duck lasagna, corn agnolotti, and crudo with squid ink aguachile. There are 148 ways to order a martini. Reservations release 30 days in advance. Walk-in terrace seats open at 5:15 PM sharp.

3. Slim’s | Bal Harbour

9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour

Courtesy of Slim’s

James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr’s newest steakhouse occupies the former Makoto space in Bal Harbour Shops, with Christoph Niemann murals throughout and a retro 1940s-inspired menu that feels like a New Yorker cover come to life. The $100 Cheesesteak with shaved wagyu beef, black truffle, foie gras, fried onions, and American cheese on a freshly baked sesame roll is a longtime Starr signature that has finally arrived in Miami — order it for the table and split it. The wagyu ribeye is some of the most tender beef in the city. The crab-stuffed avocado is worth ordering. The bananas foster arrives tableside with real fire. The bar, where shoppers get rowdy over lychee cosmos while balancing toy breeds in their laps, is one of the more entertaining seats in South Florida.

4. Papi Steak | South Beach

Photo Credit: Groot Hospitality

736 1st St, Miami Beach

No steakhouse in Miami does spectacle like Papi Steak. Created by David “Papi” Einhorn and David Grutman of Groot Hospitality, the South of Fifth chophouse fuses Golden Era Hollywood glamour with modern Miami energy in a room designed for celebration. The signature 32-ounce Tomahawk Papi Steak, brushed with the house-made secret sauce, is the calling card. The Beef Case takes it further: a 55-ounce Australian Wagyu tomahawk served in a rhinestone-encrusted briefcase, arriving at your table with a full light show for $1,000. Then there is the cocktail that went viral: “It’s Not a Bag, It’s a Cocktail,” a Belvedere 10 libation served inside an actual Hermès Birkin bag estimated at $33,000, which is either the most Miami thing that has ever happened or the second most Miami thing after the city itself. A more approachable version of the same cocktail, without the handbag, runs $150 and comes with caviar. Truffle mac and cheese, magnum champagne service, and velvet booths round out the experience. For pure Miami steakhouse spectacle, Papi Steak is the benchmark everything else is measured against.

5. Bourbon Steak Miami | Aventura

Courtesy of Bourbon Steak Miami

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura

At JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Bourbon Steak Miami by chef Michael Mina has long set the standard for refined Miami steakhouses. Butter-poached steaks arrive impossibly tender, accompanied by duck fat fries, spicy lettuce cups, and indulgent sides like black truffle mac and cheese that elevate the experience well beyond the expected. From richly marbled A5 Japanese Wagyu to comforting luxuries like lobster pot pie, the menu balances technique and decadence in a way that very few steakhouses in the city can match. The sophisticated dining room, complete with plush banquettes and a glass-enclosed wine cellar, makes this the natural choice for special occasions that require something genuinely memorable.

6. Gekko | Brickell

Photo Credit: Michael Stavaridis

1801 Brickell Ave, Miami

David Grutman and Bad Bunny’s steakhouse in Brickell is where Miami’s most fashionable crowd converges on a Friday night. The Japanese A5 Wagyu and Prime dry-aged cuts are excellent. The lobster tower is the opening statement. The room is loud, beautiful, and impossible to get into without a reservation made well in advance. It is the most socially significant steakhouse in the city right now, which in Miami is its own entirely legitimate category of distinction. Go for the beef. Stay because the room will not let you leave early.

7. Daniel’s Miami | Coral Gables

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Daniel’s Miami

2442 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Daniel’s Miami offers a polished and traditional steakhouse experience overseen by chef Daniel Ganem, with expertly grilled prime cuts, classic accompaniments, and a curated wine list that rounds out the meal properly. Start with the ceviche and the caviar-topped onion dip before moving to the steaks. Pair anything with the twice-baked potato and corn pudding. White tablecloths, attentive service, and a room that rewards spending a long evening in it. The most classically excellent steakhouse in Miami right now, and the one most likely to still be excellent in ten years.

8. Dirty French Steakhouse | Brickell

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami

Major Food Group’s steakhouse in Brickell brings glamorous, sultry design and serious French-inflected energy to the traditional American chophouse format. The room is high-energy and unapologetically flair-driven, with an impressive seafood tower as the opening act and a list of prime dry-aged steaks — filet mignon, New York strip, porterhouse, and a wagyu tomahawk for two — each carrying bold flavors and French-inspired technique. The sides are as considered as the steaks. The cocktail program matches the room’s ambition. For a steakhouse that delivers on both spectacle and substance in one of Miami’s most dynamic dining neighborhoods, Dirty French earns its spot.

9. Prime 112 | South Beach

112 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach

A South Beach institution that has survived every wave of Miami’s restaurant evolution by being consistently, stubbornly excellent. The dry-aged prime beef, the lobster mac and cheese, and the truffle fries are the pillars of a menu that does not need to reinvent itself because it got it right the first time. The scene is still very much South Beach — loud, see-and-be-seen, and full of people who have been coming here for a decade and will keep coming for another. For all its longevity, Prime 112 continues to deliver on the promise that made it famous. Arrive early or book well ahead. The wait list is not a myth.

10. The Joyce | South Beach

Photo Credit: Michael Pissari

409 Espanola Way, Miami Beach

The Joyce is a steakhouse on Espanola Way that makes sense for a pricey night out in South Beach without the volume that defines most of the neighborhood’s dining rooms. A quieter, more considered alternative to the theatrics of Papi Steak and the scene at Prime 112, The Joyce delivers serious steaks in a room designed for conversation rather than performance. The wine list is thoughtful. The service is attentive without hovering. For South Beach’s most refined and most overlooked steakhouse experience, this is where to go.

Miami’s steakhouse scene in 2026 covers more ground than it ever has: a Michelin star, a James Beard pedigree, a pop-up that became a permanent institution, and a Bal Harbour mall bar where shoppers drink lychee cosmos next to tomahawks. The ten restaurants above deliver in every format that matters. The only variable is what kind of night you are looking for.