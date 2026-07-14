Miami’s dining scene has always moved fast — but 2026 has delivered a run of openings and returns that has made the city’s restaurant landscape genuinely difficult to keep up with. Whether you’re visiting for the World Cup, the summer, or simply looking for a reason to book a table, these ten restaurants represent the best the city has to offer right now.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Gigi Rigolatto at Delano Miami Beach, South Beach

After Paris, Saint-Tropez, Rome, Dubai, and Bodrum, Hugo Toro’s Gigi Rigolatto has arrived in Miami — and the Delano is the right stage for it. The Italian concept, which opened May 7 as part of the legendary hotel’s reimagined food and beverage program with Paris Society, brings la dolce vita to South Beach with a menu of Vitello Tonnato, Gambero Rosso, Spaghetti Limone e Caviale, and Linguine alle Vongole, served across the restaurant, the Bellini Bar, the pool, and beach cabanas. The most glamorous room in South Beach right now.

Slim’s, Bal Harbour Shops

Stephen Starr’s March 2026 opening at Bal Harbour Shops is the steakhouse Miami has been waiting for. Named for the old-Hollywood archetype and designed with a checkerboard Nero Marquina and Calacatta Viola Monet marble floor, honey-hued leather banquettes, and Art Deco-inspired murals by illustrator Christoph Niemann, Slim’s is a full-environment dining experience before a single dish arrives. The menu delivers prime cuts, an abundant raw bar, caviar service, a signature Wagyu cheesesteak, and twin lobster tails. Open nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. — and worth every minute of the wait for a reservation.

The Surf Club Restaurant, Surfside

Thomas Keller’s The Surf Club Restaurant inside the Four Seasons Surf Club remains one of the most impeccable dining experiences in Miami. Classic American cuisine executed with the kind of technical precision and tableside presentation that Keller’s name guarantees, set against midcentury-modern interiors that honor the Surf Club’s historic legacy. Reserve three to five weeks out. Worth every effort.

China Grill, Bal Harbour Shops

One of South Beach’s most legendary restaurants returned to Miami on June 9, 2026, at the entrance of Bal Harbour Shops. Jeffrey Chodorow’s iconic Asian-inspired institution — which closed its South Beach location in 2012 after defining the city’s dining scene for decades — came back with its full roster of signatures: Lobster Pancakes, Lamb Spare Ribs, Tempura Sashimi, Spicy Beef Dumplings, Crispy Spinach, and Wasabi Mashed Potatoes, alongside an expanded dumpling program. The return Miami’s food community has been waiting on for fourteen years.

A’Riva, Sunset Harbour, Miami Beach

Tucked into Harbour Club on Bay Road, A’Riva is the kind of restaurant that rewards the people who pay attention. Naples-born Chef Michele Esposito leads a menu of seasonal Italian fare — bluefin crudo with watermelon gazpacho, handmade pastas, spaghetti alla branzino — in a room that balances intimacy, style, and understated charm with the ease of somewhere that has nothing to prove. The only public-facing space within a members-only club, it has the feel of a place you have to know about to find. Now you know.

COTE Miami, Design District

The Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse that has held its position as one of Miami’s most compelling dining experiences continues to deliver. COTE Miami merges high-end Korean barbecue with a sleek steakhouse format in the Design District — the result is a dinner that is simultaneously a performance and a meal. The full tasting menu with pairings runs $400-plus per person. Book three to five weeks in advance and do not hesitate.

Gaia, South of Fifth, Miami Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The most talked-about opening of 2026 landed at 801 South Pointe Drive in April, when Gaia made its U.S. debut. The globally celebrated Greek-Mediterranean concept from Fundamental Hospitality — founded by Chef Izu Ani and Evgeny Kuzin, with existing locations in Dubai, Monaco, London, Doha, and Marbella — arrived in Miami with a 9,160-square-foot space, a wraparound glazed façade, and the brand’s signature Ice Market at its center: a daily display of pristine fish and seafood on ice, where guests hand-select their meal. Seasonality, simplicity, and the spirit of shared dining around the table. Miami’s most exciting restaurant address right now.

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Francis Mallmann’s live-fire cooking at the Faena Hotel is one of the most distinctive dining experiences in any American city. The Forbes Four-Star restaurant features two distinct dining areas anchored by the open barbecue — primal, theatrical, and producing food that is impossible to replicate in a conventional kitchen. Book the outdoor terrace when the weather cooperates.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Miami Beach

Florida’s only two-Michelin-star restaurant — and the one that has held that distinction for five consecutive years — L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon is the most serious fine dining address in Miami, full stop. The counter-style format, rosewood walls, and leather chairs set the tone immediately: this is a craftsman’s kitchen, not a scene. The menu delivers filet mignon, wagyu beef, scallops in cilantro broth, and Colorado lamb saddle at a level of technical precision that justifies every superlative attached to the Robuchon name. Reserve well in advance. Arrive hungry. Leave converted.

Chateau ZZ’s, Brickell

Major Food Group’s most theatrically ambitious Miami address occupies a magnificent 1931 chateau on Brickell Avenue — the former Petit Douy, reimagined by designer Ken Fulk into one of the most visually stunning dining rooms in the city. The concept is Mexican fine dining, executed with the full weight of MFG’s production values: tableside guacamole, Michelada oysters, celebratory entrées from the grill, tortillas and sauces made on premises daily, and a tequila and mezcal program that runs to over 1,000 selections. The second level is private, reserved exclusively for ZZ’s Club members — which only makes the ground-floor dining room feel more coveted. One of the most singular restaurant experiences in Miami, period.

YASU Omakase, Miami Design District

Michelin-recognized Chef Yasu Tanaka opened this eight-seat counter in Miami’s Design District in January 2026, and it immediately became one of the most coveted reservations in the city. The experience centers around a 600-year-old Japanese hinoki wood counter — nearly every element handcrafted by Japanese artisans, including intricate kumiko woodworking and custom tableware designed with ceramic artists from Chef Tanaka’s hometown of Yamanashi. The 14-to-16 course menu evolves with seasonality: premium nigiri featuring Toyosu Market arrivals alongside Florida coastal varieties, house-seasoned soy sauces tailored to individual fish profiles, a signature temaki hand roll. At $250 per person, it is the most intimate and quietly extraordinary dining experience currently operating in Miami.

Mimi Kakushi, Delano Miami Beach

The second of Paris Society’s two concepts at the reimagined Delano, Mimi Kakushi opened May 1, 2026 on the hotel’s fourth floor and is accessible exclusively to Delano Members Club and hotel guests — which makes it feel exactly as exclusive as it is. Inspired by 1920s Osaka jazz culture, the room arrives with a full Art Deco aesthetic and a menu of upscale Japanese cuisine: Wagyu and foie gras gyoza, tuna tartare with caviar, miso black cod, bone marrow with beef tartare. The Nara Nara Martini is served inside a block of ice at minus four degrees Fahrenheit — reportedly one of the coldest martinis in the world. Moody, glamorous, and unlike anything else in South Beach.

Boia De, Buena Vista

Sandwiched between a medical center and a laundromat inside the Buena Vista shopping center, Boia De is one of the most surprising Michelin-starred restaurants in any American city — and one of the most beloved. The Italian-leaning menu changes constantly, driven by what Chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer are excited about on any given week: handmade pastas, natural wines, a room that seats under 30 people and fills every night. The location is the anti-scene. The food is the whole point.

Claudie, Brickell

If the French Riviera had a Brickell address, it would look something like Claudie. Opened in 2024 at 1101 Brickell Avenue, this French and Italian Riviera-inspired restaurant brings the colors, coastlines, and flavors of the South of France to Miami with a menu built around seafood towers, tableside gazpacho, lobster linguini, steak frites, branzino carpaccio, and escargot. The outdoor patio with its fountain is one of the more transportive dining settings in the city. The vibe is lively without being loud, the wine list is serious, and the lobster pasta alone justifies the reservation.

Daniel’s, Coral Gables

Opened in July 2025 in the former Fiola Miami space in Coral Gables, Daniel’s earned a spot on the World’s Best 101 Steak Restaurants list — ranked No. 9 in America and the highest-rated steakhouse in Florida — just four months after opening. Chef Daniel Ganem’s menu spans premium steaks, local seafood, Italian classics, and vegetarian options, delivered with the kind of flawless hospitality and atmosphere that earns that kind of recognition that quickly. A Michelin Guide-recommended concept and the best steakhouse in Miami right now, full stop.

The best experiences are the ones you can’t book online. Unlock bespoke itineraries, private aviation, and VIP access at 500+ properties across 120+ countries through Haute Black — the exclusive platform built from 20 years of Haute Living’s extensive network. Become a Haute Black member today: [email protected].