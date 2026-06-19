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Dining | June 19, 2026

Fine Dining & Culinary Excellence: The World’s Best Restaurants & Chefs

Dining | June 19, 2026
Seth Semilof
By Seth Semilof

From three-Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy to the hottest new restaurant openings, Haute Living has been at the forefront of luxury dining coverage since 2005. This guide brings together our most essential culinary content — chef profiles, restaurant reviews, wine recommendations, and the trends shaping how the world’s most discerning diners eat.

Michelin-Starred Restaurants

The restaurants earning and keeping the world’s most coveted culinary distinction.

Celebrity Chefs

Profiles and interviews with the culinary visionaries redefining modern gastronomy.

Miami Dining Scene

The Magic City’s most exciting restaurants, from Brickell to Miami Beach.

New York Restaurants

Manhattan’s finest tables, from iconic institutions to the newest sensations.

Wine & Spirits

Rare vintages, collectible whiskeys, artisan cocktails, and the culture of luxury drinking.

Global Culinary Destinations

The restaurants and food experiences worth traveling the world for.

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