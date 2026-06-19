Fine Dining & Culinary Excellence: The World’s Best Restaurants & Chefs
From three-Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy to the hottest new restaurant openings, Haute Living has been at the forefront of luxury dining coverage since 2005. This guide brings together our most essential culinary content — chef profiles, restaurant reviews, wine recommendations, and the trends shaping how the world’s most discerning diners eat.
Michelin-Starred Restaurants
The restaurants earning and keeping the world’s most coveted culinary distinction.
- Emelina: Rewriting the Language of Cuban Cuisine – in West Palm Beach (May 2026)
- What’s Cooking in LA This February (February 2026)
- The Best Brunches in Las Vegas (February 2026)
- Pauline & Little Torch Brings a New Pulse to Miami Nights at The Shelborne By Proper (November 2025)
- Where to Dine During F1 Race Week in Las Vegas: Must-Visit New Hot-Spots on the Strip (November 2025)
Celebrity Chefs
Profiles and interviews with the culinary visionaries redefining modern gastronomy.
Miami Dining Scene
The Magic City’s most exciting restaurants, from Brickell to Miami Beach.
- Tiger Saliba Reopens Bey Bey’s Doors—Sunset Harbour’s Hautest Reservation Right Now (April 2026)
- Seia is Brickell’s New Restaurant and Private Members Club – Here’s an Exclusive Look Inside (March 2026)
- Savor the Season: Miami Spice 2025 Returns with Culinary Stars, Signature Experiences & Global Flavors (August 2025)
- Roll With It: Nami Nori & Matsuyoi Take on Miami Spice (August 2025)
- MICHELIN Guide Adds 14 New Florida Restaurants—Here’s Everything You Need To Know (March 2025)
New York Restaurants
Manhattan’s finest tables, from iconic institutions to the newest sensations.
- Emelina: Rewriting the Language of Cuban Cuisine – in West Palm Beach (May 2026)
- Selene by Kyma Opens in SoHo with a Retractable Atrium and a Refined Modern Aegean Dining Experience (February 2026)
- Inside Ambassadors Clubhouse New York (February 2026)
- Where the Fashion Crowd Dines and Drinks During NYFW (February 2026)
- The Hottest New Restaurant Openings in Aspen This Winter (February 2026)
Wine & Spirits
Rare vintages, collectible whiskeys, artisan cocktails, and the culture of luxury drinking.
- Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Reveals Star-Studded Culinary Lineup (September 2025)
- These Michelin Star Chefs Are Bringing Their A-Game To LA (March 2025)
- Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin (November 2024)
Global Culinary Destinations
The restaurants and food experiences worth traveling the world for.
- Seia is Brickell’s New Restaurant and Private Members Club – Here’s an Exclusive Look Inside (March 2026)
- Barlume Beach Is Set to Redefine Montauk’s Summer Lifestyle With Mediterranean Luxury and Cultural Energy (March 2026)
- Zuma x Miami Slice: A One-Night-Only Culinary Collaboration That Redefines the Slice (October 2025)
- Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Reveals Star-Studded Culinary Lineup (September 2025)
- The Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas (September 2025)