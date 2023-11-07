Michael Chow
Cover Story
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

Carnegie Hall’s Spectacular Opening Night Soiree

Philanthropy

Taylor Niesen, Liev Schreiber

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

The scene outside 57th Street and 7th Avenue on Wednesday evening was a glitzy display of tuxedos and satin dresses as distinguished guests and patrons trickled inside Carnegie Hall for opening night, one of the biggest events on the New York social calendar.

Alexei Ratmansky, Ian Kelly, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Susan Jaffe

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

A swanky cocktail reception inside the venue’s Rohatyn Room preceded the main event at Stern Auditorium, where the Chicago Symphony Orchestra played under the baton of outgoing music director and conductor Riccardo Muti and alongside the violinist Leonidas Kavakos.

Serena Levy, Shawny Levy

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

The program included a captivating performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Mussorgsky’s Pictures of an Exhibition, which received thunderous applause and a standing ovation from an audience that included Zac Posen, Patricia Clarkson, Jeremy O. Harris, Liv Schreiber, Gina Gershon, Ellen Burstyn and Ronan Farrow.

Elizabeth Segerstrom, Galina Novikova

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

After the performances, guests got in their black cars and migrated over to Cipriani 42nd Street for a black-tie dinner gala. Over plates of branzino and potatoes, remarks by Carnegie Hall chairman Robert F. Smith outlined the many ways opening night benefits the concert hall’s artistic, educational, and social impact programming. Last night’s event raised more than $5.6 million.

Clive Gillinson

Photo Credit: Jared Siskin

 “Andrew Carnegie once said, ‘A hall is a place where all good causes here may find a platform,” Smith said on stage. “The very core of our mission is to inspire and nurture a lifelong love of music, from students to educators, and everyone who walks through those doors.” The 2023-24 season of Carnegie Hall will feature some 170 performances, including a series of Perspectives concerts from the pianist Mitsuko Uchida and the conductor Franz Welser-Möst, the music director of the Cleveland Orchestra.

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Smyth
City Guide
November 8, 2023
The Michelin Guide’s Class Of 2023 Winners For NYC, DC & Chicago
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
November 8, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Udonis Haslem with The Macallan and Lupo Yacht Club
By Darby Kordonowy
Burberry Taps Tricker’s For For Sophisticated Winter 2023 Shoe Collection
Fashion
November 8, 2023
Burberry Taps Tricker’s For For Sophisticated Winter 2023 Shoe Collection
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
The Glen Grant's 'Devotion' Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance
Haute Events
November 8, 2023
The Glen Grant’s ‘Devotion’ Makes A Grand U.S. Debut In Miami: A Whisky Of Unprecedented Elegance
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami